Jaat OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's mass action drama online

Sunny Deol's mass-action drama Jaat is ready to turn up the heat as the movie is gearing up for its OTT release. This comes after the action entertainer's successful theatrical run. Sunny Deol finally made it official and revealed the release date in his signature ‘tareekh’ style. Check out the details below!

When and where to watch Jaat

Jaat is all set to arrive on Netflix from Thursday, June 5 onwards. While making it official, the streaming giant posted an announcement video ft. Sunny Deol in his iconic avatar. The post read, “@iamsunnydeol has a tareekh for you (fire emoji) Note kar lo, JAAT aa raha hai (smiling face with sunglasses emoji along with fire emoji) Watch Jaat, out 5 June, in Hindi and Telugu, on Netflix.”

See post here:

Plot and trailer of Jaat

Jaat follows an ex-army man who gets into a ruthless and violent battle with a local gangster, who has past connection to Sri Lankan militant groups. The movie revolves around the good vs evil theme and has a lot of Ramayan references in its subplots.

The action-packed trailer of Jaat presented Sunny Deol in his massiest avatar. The actor went all out in promising a larger-than-life experience to the audience with his strong dialogue delivery and a cheeky reference to his popular ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath…’ on-liner from Ghayal (1990).

Cast and Crew of Jaat

Jaat is directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who is known for presenting his heroes as larger-than-life. The movie stars Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist along with Vineet Kumar Singh. It also has Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra playing pivotal roles.

The movie marked the first-ever Hindi production of the Telugu production house, Mythri Movie Makers, best known for bankrolling the Pushpa franchise. With the success of Jaat at the box office, the makers have already announced its sequel.

It will be interesting to see how the Sunny Deol starrer will be received on the OTT platform.

