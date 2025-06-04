Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's hilarious bromance in BTS video has fans calling for Dostana 2

One of the most awaited films of the year, Housefull 5, is nearing its release on June 6, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and more. Now, just ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar dropped a hilarious BTS video, and his bromance with Riteish Deshmukh has fans demanding for Dostana 2.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram today (May 4), Akshay Kumar dropped a LOL-worthy BTS video from the shoot of Housefull 5. The clip features his fun moments with the star cast, and we are drooling over it. He is seen dancing with Jacqueline Fernandez, strolling the streets, posing with the team, and much more. Riteish Deshmukh is also seen greeting Nargis Fakhri with folded hands.

However, the real highlight is the bromance between Akshay and Riteish, and you just cannot afford to miss it. The duo is seen walking hand in hand, engaging in conversation, and posing like a typical couple in the most humorous way.

He captioned it, "Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch and now we're back, ready to bring the madness to you! Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!"

As soon as the video was shared, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Some also demanded a sequel to Dostana, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. A user wrote, "Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh just perfect for Dostana 2." While another wrote, "I think we should cast @akshaykumar and @riteishd in dostana 2 ? @tarun_mansukhani." One also mentioned, "I think Ritesh you're best friend."

Advertisement

Someone else commented, "He is always full of energy!" While a user wrote, "The Best Ever." A fan also praised his pairing with Jacqueline Fernandez and wrote, "Aapki aur Jacqueline mam ki chemistry." A netizen commented, "Your Film Going Be Blockbuster #Housefull5 can't wait."

Meanwhile, Housefull 5 has a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is the fifth installment of the iconic comedy franchise. The movie is touted to be one of the most expensive films of the comedy genre, built in India. It is all set to release on June 6.

Excited to watch Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5? Cast your vote below and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 India Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar's killer-comedy sells 25000 tickets in top chains with 1 and a half day to go