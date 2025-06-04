Not Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan but THIS actor was 1st choice for Azaad, here’s what went wrong

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan recently made his Bollywood debut with Azaad alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The duo made waves with their fiery chemistry on-screen. However, Aaman wasn’t the first choice for his role. Instead, Siddharth Nigam, known for his role in Hai Junoon, was the first choice. But things didn’t go well after the entire script was narrated to him.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Siddharth Nigam’s mother shed light on the same and revealed, “I took him along for the meeting. The entire script was narrated, and we waited for a year.”

She revealed she was quite happy with the film as it would have been a ‘strong launch’ of Siddharth Nigam in the industry. She also shared that she liked the story of Azaad.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go well. Admitting the same, Siddharth’s mother stated, “Suddenly, after two years, Siddharth showed me the poster of Azaad and said, 'Mum, this has been released, and these are the people in the film'. Then we saw that the film starred Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Rasha.”

She revealed feeling bad for the first time in her life and added that both Aaman and Rasha are star kids and ‘that made all the difference’.

Siddharth Nigam chimed in adding that that there’s no use of blaming anyone, as such decisions are part and parcel of the film industry. He shared that while it was disappointing, it brought a sense of clarity. After holding onto hope for nearly a year, seeing the teaser was the moment of acceptance for him, a quiet realization that it was time to let go and move forward.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad features Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth Nigam was recently seen in the drama series Hai Junoon! Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aditya Bhat, it features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, and Yukti Thareja. You can catch the series on JioHotstar.

