Newtopia on OTT: All about BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Park Jung Min starrer; cast, plot, release date, and more

Newtopia, starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min, is one of the most highly anticipated K-dramas of 2025. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won, the plot of the show is adapted from the web novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon.

Newtopia Release Date

Newtopia is set to premiere on February 7, 2025, airing every Friday until March 21, 2025. The series will consist of a total of eight episodes.

Where to Watch Newtopia

The drama will be broadcast on South Korea's COUPANG TV. The show will also air on Amazon Prime Video for international viewers, with subtitled versions available in selected regions.

The Genre of Newtopia

The zombie series is not only an action-packed thriller but also infused with romance and fantasy elements.

Watch Newtopia teaser

Newtopia plot

The story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his longtime girlfriend, Youngjoo, who part ways after years of being together. However, when a sudden zombie outbreak engulfs the city, they realize their deep love for each other and decide to reunite at the brink of the world’s collapse. Trapped in a high-rise building in Seoul, they must fight through relentless hordes of the undead. Amid the chaos, Jae Yoon evolves from a timid and insecure man into a decisive leader, while Young Joo finds newfound strength in her fight for survival.

Newtopia cast

Park Jeong Min plays the role of Jae Yoon, who enlists in the military at 26. The actor is also known for appearing in major K-dramas such as The Light Shop, The 8 Shop, Sh**ting Stars, Hellbound, and many more. On the other hand, Jisoo portrays Young Joo, who is a rookie in society, inexperienced, and still learning how to adapt to the challenges of adult life. The K-pop star made her debut with the show Snowdrop and is set to appear in the new K-drama Boyfriend on Demand and also in the movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.

In addition to that, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and others. The show is directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won.