Junior movie X review: Kireeti Reddy starrer family drama earns praise as netizens applaud 'wonderful story'

Junior, starring debutant Kireeti Reddy in the lead role, premiered on July 18, 2025. As the movie was released in theaters, netizens took to their social media handles to express their opinions. If you haven’t watched the film yet, here’s what the users have to say.

Talking about the film, one user said, “Wonderful, fantastic story dance, voice, heroism. I like so much, #junior movie sir…” Another user said, “Bro Casually dominated the Sree Leela,” talking about a song sequence.

A netizen complimented Kireeti’s dance with DSP’s music and said, “For my man DSP. Dance lu iragadeesthunnadu.” While most people lauded the film, another netizen said, “#Junior is very boring. Can't even watch #Sreeleela is wasting time. She's a good dancer but not as a lead.”

With a huge praise for DSP’s music, a user said, “Anna music in junior movie, songs,bgms. Kireeti Kadupu nindipoindi nanna ana gane vacche bgm. Mee music tho kadupu nimpesavu kada Anna Uday Gari mixing Quality. Love you Anna.”

About Junior

Junior, starring Kireeti Reddy in the lead role, is a family drama movie that tells the story of Abhi, a young man who has a generation gap with his father, who cares for him deeply.

However, after falling in love with Spoorthi, he took an internship at an MNC under Vijay Soujanya, the soon-to-be CEO of the company. As they initially clash, their lives take a turn when a shocking truth is revealed, sending them back to their roots.

The bilingual Telugu and Kannada language movie features Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, V. Ravichandran, Rao Ramesh, Harsha Chemudu, and many more in key roles.

For those who are unaware, the film’s lead actor, Kireeti Reddy, is the son of politician and businessman Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has served as an MLA in the state of Karnataka.

