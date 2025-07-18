Kate Beckinsale Reveals Mom Judy Loe Passed Away in Her Arms After Cancer Battle: 'I Am Paralyzed'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kate Beckinsale has confirmed the death of her mother, Judy Loe, at age 78 after a long battle with cancer. The actress shared an emotional post on Instagram revealing that her mother passed away in her arms on the night of July 15.

“I don’t want to post this,” Beckinsale wrote. “I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother’s death certificate and it will soon become public record.”

In her post, the Underworld star included a series of photos of Judy from different stages of her life, including her early acting career.

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering,” she wrote. “I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.”

Kate Beckinsale reflects on the heartbreaking loss

Kate Beckinsale called her mother “the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend,” and said that losing her has left her unable to function. “I am paralyzed,” she said in the post. “The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.”

She also apologized to friends who might have learned about Judy's death through the media. “I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone,” she wrote.

Here’s what Judy Loe meant to Kate and her family

Judy Loe was a respected actress known for her work in Edward the Seventh, General Hospital, and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life. She revealed her stage four cancer diagnosis in July 2024, not long after the passing of her husband, Roy Battersby.

Beckinsale had been by her mother’s side in her final days. Just a week before her death, she shared a video from her hospital room singing Bye Bye Love by the Everly Brothers.

“When my mom was 14, she was in a harmony group with her best friends Mary, Sylvia, (known as Fuzzy), and Chris,” she wrote. “Mary unfortunately is no longer with us but up until very recently…they would get together and still absolutely kill it.”

Beckinsale lost her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, when she was just five years old. He passed away from a heart attack at the age of 31. In a 2021 interview with Howard Stern, Kate described the experience as extremely intense. She ended her tribute to her mother with a heartfelt message, expressing deep sorrow and repeatedly saying she was sorry.

