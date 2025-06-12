Taecyeon, Seohyun’s The First Night with the Duke under police probe for UNESCO heritage site damage, director publicly apologizes

KBS2’s recently-released drama The First Night with the Duke has become embroiled in controversy. The series, starring 2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, is now being investigated by police. Based on a popular web novel, it was expected to charm audiences.

However, the production has drawn intense backlash. They are accused of damaging a designated cultural heritage site during its filming process. At the center of the scandal is Byeongsan Seowon, a 16th-century Confucian academy in Andong that was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2019.

Advertisement

Site damaged during filming

Reports emerged earlier that the drama’s props team had drilled nails directly into the wooden structure of Byeongsan Seowon while decorating the set. They allegedly hanged filming equipment or props. This action violated the Cultural Heritage Protection Act. It caused physical damage to a structure that is supposed to be preserved and protected at the highest level.

Following an internal investigation by the Cultural Heritage Administration, three individuals from the production’s props team were found to have violated heritage protection laws. They were officially referred to the prosecution. The Seoul Metropolitan Police are now conducting a formal probe into the incident.

Production team relocates

Amid public uproar and condemnation from cultural experts and citizens alike, the production halted all activities at Byeongsan Seowon and moved filming to a new location in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Despite the swift relocation, criticism has not abated. Many have voiced frustration over the apparent carelessness of the production crew, especially given the known historical value of Byeongsan Seowon. Heritage advocates argue that such negligence could have lasting effects on Korea’s reputation for preserving its cultural landmarks.

Advertisement

Director speaks out

On June 11, the cast and crew held a press conference in Seoul on the same day of the drama's premiere. Director Lee Woong Hee addressed the controversy directly and issued a public apology. He accepted responsibility for the incident.

“We deeply disappointed many people due to the cultural heritage damage incident at Byeongsan Seowon during the production process,” he said. “I want to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize. It was clearly our fault.”

Lee further revealed that KBS has since discarded all footage shot at the heritage site. He emphasized that the network has now implemented strict new guidelines for filming at culturally sensitive locations. “I’m not trying to boast about taking responsibility,” he added. “We’re currently under investigation by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the police, and I just want to say we’ve taken the best possible measures we could at this stage.”

Advertisement

Due to the delicate nature of the damage, immediate restoration work has been delayed. Experts advised that the wooden structure of Byeongsan Seowon needs to be monitored closely over time to determine the full extent of the impact.

How did you like the first episode of The First Night with the Duke? The much-anticipated drama The First Night with the Duke, starring 2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, finally premiered on June 11! Now it’s your turn to share your thoughts! Vote below and let us know! Absolutely loved it! Can’t wait for the next episode It was good, but I hope it picks up more Just okay. Still deciding if I’ll continue Disappointed, expected better Didn’t watch it yet / Not interested

ALSO READ: Taecyeon and Seohyun’s The First Night with the Duke: KBS show's cultural site damage prompts stricter filming rules by Korea Heritage Service