Chris Hemsworth Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage in Bucharest for Limitless Docuseries Challenge, Know What It's About

Chris Hemsworth made a surprising move from superhero to drummer as he performed live with Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The moment is part of Hemsworth’s upcoming docuseries Limitless: Live Better Now, which explores physical and mental challenges that promote better health and longevity.

Advertisement

The performance took place during Sheeran’s +–=÷× Tour and featured Hemsworth playing drums on the hit song Thinking Out Loud. It marked a major shift for the actor, who admitted he had no musical experience before taking on the challenge.

A challenge from Ed Sheeran sparks Hemsworth’s drumming debut

The idea came from Ed Sheeran himself, who dared Hemsworth to perform live during one of his concerts. Hemsworth accepted the challenge and trained intensely under Parkway Drive’s drummer, Ben Gordon.

Sheeran described the experience as “possibly the most difficult thing” Hemsworth had ever done. The trailer for the upcoming series shows Chris Hemsworth struggling with rhythm and battling nerves during his drumming practice.

Despite his inexperience, Hemsworth delivered a live performance in Bucharest that drew cheers from the crowd. “Please make some noise for Chris Hemsworth!” Sheeran told the audience before introducing his surprise guest.

Here’s why Chris Hemsworth took on the drumming challenge

Advertisement

The drumming challenge was part of Hemsworth’s mission in Limitless: Live Better Now to improve brain health, focus, and memory. Over two years, he traveled across six countries and worked with cognitive scientists, doctors, MMA fighters, and other experts to explore how to live longer and better.

“Making this series has been a life-changing journey,” Hemsworth said. “I’ve discovered so much about my own health, resilience and what it really means to live well. I hope this next chapter inspires audiences to step outside their comfort zones and embrace challenges, because the impact it’s had on my life has been truly profound.”

After the performance, Sheeran gave Hemsworth a humorous 'Participation Award for Drumming Excellence,' a trophy shaped like a hand holding drumsticks. It was a playful nod to their friendship, which once included Hemsworth gifting Sheeran a replica of Thor’s hammer, and Sheeran responding with a guitar.

Advertisement

Limitless: Live Better Now premieres August 15 on Disney+ and Hulu. It will also air on National Geographic on August 25. The three-part docuseries follows up on 2022’s Limitless With Chris Hemsworth and includes other challenges such as ice climbing in the Swiss Alps and training with South Korea’s Special Forces.

ALSO READ: What Happened at Coldplay Concert? Everything We Know About CEO Andy Byron Who Was Allegedly Caught Cheating With His Employee