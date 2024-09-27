Top 10 Park Jin Joo movies and TV shows that showcase her acting prowess

If you’re looking for Park Jin Joo movies and TV shows to explore the impressively diverse projects of this talented actress, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ve listed ten of her notable works for you to check out.

For those who don’t know, Park Jin Joo is a popular South Korean actress who has made her mark at a young age. Born on December 24, 1988, she debuted in the hit 2011 film Sunny and has since starred in many acclaimed films and television dramas, including Her Private Life, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and more.

10 noteworthy Park Jin Joo movies and TV shows worth watching

1. Her Private Life

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Kim Jae Wook, Park Min Young

IMDB Rating:7.7

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic comedy

In Her Private Life, Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young) leads a double life. By day, she is an efficient and talented curator at an art gallery, but she harbors a secret passion: she is a devoted fangirl of K-pop idol Cha Shi An (ONE). As the dedicated manager of Shi An’s fan site, her world revolves around her idol. Everything changes with the arrival of the gallery’s new art director, the charming Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), who shakes up her carefully balanced life.

In the drama, Park Jin Joo plays Lee Seon Joo, a fellow fangirl of Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young), who makes viewers wish for a best friend like her. Offering love advice and sharing a mutual passion for fangirling, Lee Seon Joo's friendship with Sung Duk Mi is portrayed realistically by the talented actress. With memorable lines like, “The person you must meet in your life is not your soulmate, but your fangirl soulmate,” and “When reality sucks, fangirl,” Lee Seon Joo is a relatable character full of irresistible charm and perfectly timed comments that are refreshingly entertaining.

2. Sunny

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Chun Woo Hee, Shim Eun Kyung, Kang So Ra, Yoo Ho Jeong, Min Hyo Rin, and more

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, Drama

This classic movie follows the adventures of seven best friends, a diverse but close-knit group known as Sunny. When housewife Im Na Mi starts feeling discontent with her life, she reminisces about the joyful times she had with her friends in high school and decides to plan a reunion. Flipping between the past and present, the film beautifully captures the excitement of youth while showcasing the lasting bonds of friendship. It will have you laughing, crying, and cherishing your own friends.

3. While You Were Sleeping

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy, Jung Hae In

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama, Thriller, Fantasy

This drama features three characters who share a unique superpower: the ability to see the future in their dreams. Suzy plays Nam Hong Joo, a reporter; Lee Jong Suk is Jung Jae Chan, a prosecutor; and Jung Hae In portrays Han Woo Tak, a police officer. Coming from different walks of life, they band together to prevent their ominous visions from becoming reality.

Park Jin Joo plays Moon Hyang Mi, Jae Chan’s (Lee Jong Suk) co-worker. As an administrative worker, she has a knack for handsome men but can be easily put off by their behavior. Throughout the series, she develops a crush on Jae Chan and often assists in solving cases, contributing to the team's efforts.

4. My Sister, the Pig Lady

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Jong Hyuk, Choi Yeo Jin

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, Comedy

In a small seaside village, where all the young men have moved to the city, three young women—Jae Hwa (Hwang Jung Eum), Yoo Ja (Choi Yeo Jin), and Mi Ja (Park Jin Joo)—are eager to catch the eye of Joon Seob (Lee Jong Hyuk), the only eligible bachelor remaining in town. Jae Hwa hopes to bring prosperity to her family by raising pigs, but her plans face unexpected challenges as the pigs frequently wander off.

The pigs roam the town, often getting stuck in ruts, adding to Jae Hwa's frustrations. Meanwhile, a rumor circulates that Jae Hwa's mother is having an affair, but her father, usually drunk, and her younger brother, who is often in trouble, seem unconcerned. Despite the family’s misfortunes, Joon Seob remains loyal to Jae Hwa and decides to take their relationship to the next level, leading to them starting to date. However, Yoo Ja and Mi Ja are determined not to give up easily; they begin to devise their own schemes to win Joon Seob’s attention.

5. Encounter

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), the daughter of a politician, seems to have it all—except control over her own destiny. From school to college and even marriage, her life has been dictated by her family's choices. Determined to reclaim her autonomy, she leaves her loveless marriage and sets out on a journey of self-discovery. It’s during this transformative time that she meets Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a young, carefree, and kind-hearted man who brings new perspective to her life.

Park Jin Joo plays a colleague in the same department as Park Bo Gum's character, Kim Jin Hyuk. As his senior at the company, she brings bright and bubbly charm to the drama. She also has a crush on Kim Jin Hyuk.

Set in Cuba and South Korea, Encounter tells the love story of two seemingly incompatible people who can't stay away from each other. While the plot is minimal, the characters truly shine. Soo Hyun is reserved and hesitant to let others in, while Jin Hyuk is patient and understanding, making their relationship development heartwarming. The cinematography, featuring stunning visuals from Cuba, adds to the show's appeal, creating a feast for the eyes.

6. Tell Me That You Love Me

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Shin Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung

IMDB Rating: 8.4

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Based on an award-winning Japanese romance drama, Tell Me You Love Me follows Cha Jin Woo (Jung Woo Sung), a hearing-impaired man who finds solace in his quiet world, and Jung Mo Eun (Shin Hyun Been), an aspiring actress with a strong sense of self who passionately pursues her dreams and love. Park Jin Joo plays Oh Ji Yu, Mo Eun's best friend and roommate, who works at an art center.

7. My Heart Puppy

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Kim Yoo Jung, Yoo Yeon Seok, Oh Nara, Woo Do Hwan, Cha Tae Hyun

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Min Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok) lives for his beloved golden retriever, Rooney. Shy and sensitive, Min Soo truly shines when he’s with his furry best friend. Rooney isn’t just a pet; he’s family. But everything changes when Min Soo’s fiancée, Ah Min, reveals she’s allergic to dogs.

Torn between his love for Rooney and his feelings for Ah Min, Min Soo struggles to find a solution. With the help of his cousin Jin Gook (Cha Tae Hyun), he embarks on a quest to find Rooney a new home. Instead, they unexpectedly become caregivers to a lively group of dogs and puppies, discovering joy and friendship in the process. Here, Park Jin Joo takes on the role of the first interviewee.

My Heart Puppy is a delightful film that tugs at your heartstrings while highlighting the challenges faced by abandoned, abused, and neglected animals. It’s more than just a story about a man and his best friend; it’s a celebration of love and compassion. Yoo Yeon Seok shines as the adorable Min Soo, but Rooney truly steals the spotlight. This charming film will make you laugh, bring a tear to your eye, and leave you cheering with joy.

8. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Park Gyu Young

IMDB Rating:8.6

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy, Psychological thriller

Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) works as a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital, deeply committed to the well-being of his patients. His life largely centers on his older brother, Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), an aspiring artist on the autism spectrum. The brothers share a challenging past, as Sang Tae struggles with the trauma of their mother’s death, which can lead to intense meltdowns. Meanwhile, Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) is a high-strung bestselling author of children's books.

Emotionally detached and unapologetically blunt, Moon Young struggles to connect with others. Haunted by a difficult childhood, she often comes across as obnoxious. When she falls for Kang Tae, she attempts to win him over in her own overbearing way by manipulating Sang Tae into illustrating her book. As time goes on, the three of them develop a deep bond, becoming the family they’ve each longed for.

In the series, Park Jin Joo portrays the hilarious and relatable Yoo Seung Jae, the art director at SangsangESang Publishing Company. She assists Sang In (Kim Joo Hun), the CEO of the company that publishes Moon Young's children's books. It's Okay to Not Be Okay was recognized by The New York Times as one of "The Best International Shows of 2020." At the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, the show garnered eight nominations and won two awards.

9. Reunited Worlds

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Lee Yeon Hee, Yeo Jin Goo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jung Chaeyeon

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2017

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Sung Hae Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) is a senior in high school. On his birthday, his girlfriend Jung Jung Won (Jung Chaeyeon) plans a surprise party at his house. To keep him distracted while they prepare, she asks him to go to school and grab her wallet. However, when he arrives, he stumbles upon a shocking scene. In his attempt to get help, he’s struck by a car and tragically dies.

Twelve years later, Hae Sung wakes up on the roof of his school and reunites with Jung Won (Lee Yeon Hee). Although they were born in the same year, the two childhood friends find themselves 12 years apart due to aging in different realms. Now, Jung Won is a 31-year-old woman, while Hae Sung remains a 19-year-old boy. With the help of his friends and Jung Won, Hae Sung embarks on a quest to set things right for his family and unravel the mysteries surrounding his death and resurrection. Park Jin Joo plays Hong Jin Joo, who is also 31 years old.

10. Our Beloved Summer

Cast: Park Jin Joo, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Dami, Kim Seong Cheol

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2021

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) have no idea that the documentary they filmed in high school would become a cult classic a decade later. During the filming, they grew close and even started a relationship that lasted five years. Now, after going their separate ways, they find it hard to move on, despite avoiding each other.

Due to popular demand from viewers eager to see how life turned out for the two high school students, the documentary producers persuade Woong and Yeon Soo to face the camera again. This proves challenging, as there's a strong tension between them, but they reluctantly agree. As they reconnect, old feelings emerge, bringing with them a flood of regrets and unresolved issues.

In Our Beloved Summer, Park Jin Joo portrays Lee Sol Yi, a former writer and current pub owner, who is Guk Yeon Soo’s only friend. While Guk Yeon Soo approaches her relationship with Choi Woong in a stiff and quiet manner, Lee Sol Yi brings a refreshing perspective, providing humorous and insightful advice from the sidelines.

The Park Jin Joo movies and TV shows listed above showcase the diverse range of genres she has tackled throughout her career. The actress is incredibly talented, and at such a young age, she has already built an impressive body of work. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us next!

