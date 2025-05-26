Park Min Young wraps filming for The Confidence Man KR: Find out release schedule and where to watch on OTT

Actress Park Min Young is officially set to return to the small screen in an exciting new project. Titled The Confidence Man KR, the upcoming series is Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever Korean original drama. This signals a bold new move by the global streaming giant into the competitive world of K-content.

Filming for the 12-episode series kicked off in September 2024 and has now concluded. The drama is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2025. The announcement was formally made on May 26, confirming Amazon’s collaboration with a Korean creative team.

Together, they aim to adapt the acclaimed Japanese hit The Confidence Man JP into a uniquely Korean narrative. This adaptation is more than just a remake. It is expected to bring a fresh cultural context and storytelling style to an already beloved concept.

At the heart of the series is Park Min Young, taking on the role of Yoon Yi Rang. She will play a charismatic, razor-sharp con artist with a genius-level mind and the instincts of a master manipulator. As the leader of a three-member team of swindlers, Yi Rang devises elaborate schemes to expose and outwit villains from all corners of society. Whether it's greedy tycoons or corrupt officials, no target is too big for this cunning crew.

Park’s character is expected to blend charm, intelligence, and unpredictability, offering fans a refreshing departure from her previous romantic drama roles. Park Min Young has proved her acting range with numerous roles which earned her an international fanbase. Her casting adds a major star power boost to a production already attracting attention for its cross-border collaboration.

Amazon Prime Video’s choice to launch its Korean originals lineup with The Confidence Man KR highlights the platform’s growing interest in investing in diverse Asian content. It also reflects the rising influence of Korean dramas on the international stage.

Meanwhile, anticipation is steadily building among viewers. Filming has been completed, and the drama is now moving into post-production. Fans are eagerly waiting for the first official stills, teasers, and, most importantly, a confirmed release date. Online buzz has already started. Social media discussions are focused on everything from potential cameo appearances to the tone and visual style of the series.

While the premiere may still be months away, The Confidence Man KR is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2025. Whether you're a longtime fan of Park Min Young or new to the world of con-artist thrillers, this drama promises to deliver sharp humor with psychological games.

