Wi Ha Joon joins Park Min Young in talks to lead Siren, Korean adaptation of Japanese series Ice World

Squid Game fame Wi Ha Joon has been offered his next exciting project. As per a K-media report by JTBC News on March 19, the actor was approached for the lead role in the drama Siren. The drama is the Korean adaptation of the famous Japanese mystery thriller, Ice World, which aired on Fuji TV in 1999. Wi Ha Joon is yet to confirm his participation in the upcoming series.

An industry insider told JTBC News that "Wi Ha Joon has been selected as the male lead in the new drama Siren (tentative title) and will be acting with Park Min Young." The What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actress was reported to be approached with the lead role on March 18. Following that, her agency briefly commented, stating the news to be true and that she was positively reviewing her participation in the project. However, Wi Ha Joon's agency is yet to react to the news of his lead role offer. If the two actors decide to star in Siren, it will mark their first work together.

The news generated subsequent buzz on social media as both the actors are known for their charisma and stellar acting. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement regarding the "unexpected pairing". An X used exclaimed, "Wi Ha Joon for thriller? Can't wait!". Another asked other fans, "Who's Excited?!", sharing their eager anticipation of hearing of the actors confirming their participation in Siren. The Korean version of the series is based on Ice World, which starred Yutaka Takenouchi and Nanako Matsushima in lead roles.

The story centered around an enigmatic Toko, a woman whose life came into the spotlight when Sonoe, a colleague and teacher, was found dead in what initially appeared to be an accident. As investigators delve into the circumstances surrounding Sonoe's demise, Eiki, a meticulous insurance investigator, and Takeshi, a police detective, discover a startling connection between the case and the mysterious deaths of Toko's three former fiances. Through their investigation, Eiki and Takeshi are determined to find the truth, by unraveling the tangled threads surrounding Toko's life.