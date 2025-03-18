Park Min Young in talks to lead mystery-thriller drama Siren; Korean adaptation of Japanese show Ice World

Actress Park Min Young is currently in discussions for her next major project. According to a report from JTBC Entertainment News on March 18, Park Min Young has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama Siren. While speculation is growing about her involvement, her agency has clarified that she is yet to make a final decision.

A representative from her team stated, “It is one of the projects that we have been offered, and we are currently reviewing it.” Despite this cautious stance, fans are eagerly anticipating her potential return to the small screen with this highly intriguing project. The drama Siren is expected to be a Korean adaptation of the famous Japanese television series Ice World, which originally aired on Fuji TV in 1999. The original version starred Yutaka Takenouchi and Nanako Matsushima.

The plot follows an insurance investigator working for Ross Insurance, who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a mysterious case that begins with the suspicious death of a female teacher. As the protagonist digs deeper into the case, he uncovers a series of hidden secrets, leading him to question everything he thought he knew. The original drama gained attention for its complex character relationships and unexpected twists, elements that are expected to be retained in the Korean adaptation.

The title Siren draws inspiration from Greek mythology, where sirens are legendary creatures known for their ability to lure sailors to their demise with their enchanting voices. This choice of title suggests that the drama will explore themes of deception, allure, and danger, likely centering around a femme fatale character who holds the key to the mystery. While Ice World was a hit in Japan, its adaptation into a Korean drama will involve modifications to fit the storytelling style and cultural context preferred by Korean audiences. The production team is reportedly working on refining the script and ensuring that the remake offers a fresh yet equally compelling experience.

Meanwhile, Park Min Young is currently busy wrapping work on the upcoming drama The Confidence Man KR, a Korean adaptation of the hit Japanese series The Confidence Man JP. Apart from her ongoing commitments, Park Min Young recently made headlines after officially parting ways with Hook Entertainment. Having spent three years under the agency, she opted not to renew her contract upon its expiration, leading to speculation about her next career move.

At present, Siren is still in the planning and discussion phase, with no official timeline confirmed for production or release. Discussions regarding casting, filming schedules, and script development are ongoing, making it unclear when final decisions will be made. However, given the strong interest surrounding the project, it is expected that more details will be revealed in the coming months.

Fans of Park Min Young are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation regarding her involvement in Siren. If she accepts the role, the drama would mark a return to a darker, more suspenseful genre for the actress, showcasing a different side of her acting range.