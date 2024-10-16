Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s The Judge from Hell increases runtime for episodes 9 and 10

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show features a unique plot where a judge, who appears to be human, is actually a demon. She follows a lifelong mission of bringing justice to evil people and sending them exactly where they deserve to go.

On October 16, 2024, the production team of The Judge from Hell announced that the upcoming episodes would be extended by a few minutes. The runtimes of Episodes 9 and 10, which will be released on October 18, 2024, and October 19, 2024, respectively, have been lengthened to 80 minutes each.

The production team hinted that in Episodes 9 and 10, airing this week, the plot takes a dramatic turn as Bit Na, who has gained the ability to feel emotions, and Da On, driven by fury, confront new challenges. A new case involving "Serial Killer J" will begin, promising 160 minutes of continuous excitement. The cast's performances are expected to be more intense than ever before.

The story of The Judge from Hell centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is, in reality, a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After sending them to Hell, she continues her dark work without hesitation.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both of their lives are profoundly changed.

In addition to Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama features Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, airing every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, The Judge from Hell will be broadcast on the South Korean network SBS.

