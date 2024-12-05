Meet PENTAGON members: Know all about leader Hui, Kino, and maknae Wooseok
Get to know the dynamic PENTAGON members as these 9 talented people bring their unique personalities and skills to the group, creating unforgettable music and performances.
PENTAGON members have captivated fans with their exceptional talent, versatility, and dynamic performances. Formed by CUBE Entertainment in 2016, this K-pop boy group embodies the essence of a perfect idol group, symbolized by their name, which represents five essential elements: vocal/rap, dance, teamwork, talent, and mindset.
With nine active members (originally ten), each artist brings their unique charm and individuality to the group, creating a harmonious blend of artistry. From the leadership of Hui to the creative energy of Kino and the youthful charisma of maknae Wooseok, PENTAGON continues to redefine what it means to shine in the K-pop world.
Meet the members of PENTAGON
1) Jinho
- Birthday: April 17, 1992
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Main Vocalist
Jinho, the eldest member of PENTAGON, is renowned for his powerful and emotive vocals. A former trainee under SM Entertainment, he brings years of experience to the group. Jinho's ability to hit high notes with ease and his versatility across genres have made him a cornerstone of PENTAGON's sound. Despite his petite stature, his voice leaves a towering impression, earning him widespread admiration from fans and peers alike.
2) Hui
- Birthday: August 28, 1993
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Leader, Main Vocalist, Lead Dancer
Hui is the charismatic leader of PENTAGON and one of the group's creative powerhouses. Known for his exceptional songwriting and producing skills, Hui has contributed to many of PENTAGON's hits, including the iconic Shine. His talents extend beyond PENTAGON, as he has produced tracks for other K-pop artists. As a performer, Hui captivates with his dynamic stage presence and emotional delivery, making him a standout leader.
3) Hongseok
- Birthday: April 17, 1994
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Lead Vocalist
Hongseok is celebrated for his warm, resonant voice and striking visuals. His ability to convey emotion through his singing has endeared him to fans. Beyond his musical talents, Hongseok has ventured into acting, further showing his versatility. While he officially left CUBE Entertainment in 2023, his contributions to PENTAGON remain significant.
4) Shinwon
- Birthday: December 11, 1995
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Sub Vocalist
Shinwon is known for his smooth vocals and laid-back personality. Often referred to as the "mood maker" of the group, he brings humor and positivity to PENTAGON’s dynamic. Though he often plays the role of the supportive member, Shinwon’s voice shines in softer, ballad-style tracks, adding a layer of richness to PENTAGON’s music. He began his mandatory military service in December 2023.
5) Yeo One
- Birthday: March 27, 1996
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Lead Vocalist
Yeo One’s soft yet impactful voice is a staple of PENTAGON’s music. Known for his polite demeanor and gentle aura, he has a knack for connecting with fans through heartfelt performances. While he left CUBE Entertainment in 2023, Yeo One’s role in shaping PENTAGON’s vocal identity remains undeniable.
6) Yan An
- Birthday: October 25, 1996
- Country: China
- Position: Sub Vocalist
Yan An represents PENTAGON’s international appeal as the group’s Chinese member. His soothing vocals and captivating visuals have made him a fan favorite. Yan An’s charm lies in his quiet yet impactful presence, and his unique perspective adds a multicultural dimension to PENTAGON’s identity.
7) Yuto
- Birthday: January 23, 1998
- Country: Japan
- Position: Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist
Yuto, the group’s Japanese member, is a versatile performer known for his deep voice and sharp dance moves. His raps bring a unique flavor to PENTAGON’s tracks, while his reserved yet charismatic personality keeps fans intrigued. Yuto’s dedication to his craft exemplifies PENTAGON’s commitment to excellence.
8) Kino
- Birthday: January 27, 1998
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist, Sub Rapper
Kino is a true all-rounder, excelling in dance, vocals, and rap. As PENTAGON’s main dancer, his choreography is a key element of their performances. Kino’s creativity extends to songwriting, where he has contributed to the group’s discography. His dynamic stage presence and innovative ideas make him a driving force in PENTAGON.
9) Wooseok
- Birthday: January 31, 1998
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Main Rapper, Sub Vocalist
Wooseok, the youngest member of PENTAGON, is a towering presence both literally and figuratively. Standing at 188 cm, his height matches his bold rap style. Wooseok’s deep voice and confident delivery add intensity to PENTAGON’s music. As a lyricist, he often incorporates personal experiences into his work, creating relatable and impactful lyrics.
10) DAWN (formerly E'Dawn) – Former member
- Birthday: June 1, 1994
- Country: South Korea
- Position: Rapper, Dancer, Vocalist
DAWN, who left the group in 2018, was known for his experimental artistry and quirky charm. As one of the original members, he played a significant role in establishing PENTAGON’s unique identity. Though he now pursues a solo career, his influence on the group’s early days is still celebrated by fans.
PENTAGON is a testament to diversity, talent, and teamwork. With members hailing from different countries and backgrounds, they bring a unique flavor to the K-pop scene. From Jinho’s stunning vocals to Kino’s unparalleled dance skills, each member contributes something special to the group.
Despite changes in their lineup, PENTAGON continues to shine, proving that their five essential elements; vocal/rap, dance, teamwork, talent, and mindset remain intact. As they move forward, PENTAGON’s story is one of resilience, passion, and unwavering love for their fans, aptly named Universe.
ALSO READ: ATEEZ joins BTS and Stray Kids as 3rd K-Pop artist in history to score multiple no. 1 albums on Billboard 200 with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2