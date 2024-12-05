Meet PENTAGON members: Know all about leader Hui, Kino, and maknae Wooseok

PENTAGON members have captivated fans with their exceptional talent, versatility, and dynamic performances. Formed by CUBE Entertainment in 2016, this K-pop boy group embodies the essence of a perfect idol group, symbolized by their name, which represents five essential elements: vocal/rap, dance, teamwork, talent, and mindset.

With nine active members (originally ten), each artist brings their unique charm and individuality to the group, creating a harmonious blend of artistry. From the leadership of Hui to the creative energy of Kino and the youthful charisma of maknae Wooseok, PENTAGON continues to redefine what it means to shine in the K-pop world.

Meet the members of PENTAGON

1) Jinho

Birthday : April 17, 1992

: April 17, 1992 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Main Vocalist

Jinho, the eldest member of PENTAGON, is renowned for his powerful and emotive vocals. A former trainee under SM Entertainment, he brings years of experience to the group. Jinho's ability to hit high notes with ease and his versatility across genres have made him a cornerstone of PENTAGON's sound. Despite his petite stature, his voice leaves a towering impression, earning him widespread admiration from fans and peers alike.

2) Hui

Birthday : August 28, 1993

: August 28, 1993 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Leader, Main Vocalist, Lead Dancer

Hui is the charismatic leader of PENTAGON and one of the group's creative powerhouses. Known for his exceptional songwriting and producing skills, Hui has contributed to many of PENTAGON's hits, including the iconic Shine. His talents extend beyond PENTAGON, as he has produced tracks for other K-pop artists. As a performer, Hui captivates with his dynamic stage presence and emotional delivery, making him a standout leader.

Advertisement

3) Hongseok

Birthday : April 17, 1994

: April 17, 1994 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Lead Vocalist

Hongseok is celebrated for his warm, resonant voice and striking visuals. His ability to convey emotion through his singing has endeared him to fans. Beyond his musical talents, Hongseok has ventured into acting, further showing his versatility. While he officially left CUBE Entertainment in 2023, his contributions to PENTAGON remain significant.

4) Shinwon

Birthday : December 11, 1995

: December 11, 1995 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Sub Vocalist

Shinwon is known for his smooth vocals and laid-back personality. Often referred to as the "mood maker" of the group, he brings humor and positivity to PENTAGON’s dynamic. Though he often plays the role of the supportive member, Shinwon’s voice shines in softer, ballad-style tracks, adding a layer of richness to PENTAGON’s music. He began his mandatory military service in December 2023.

5) Yeo One

Birthday : March 27, 1996

: March 27, 1996 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Lead Vocalist

Yeo One’s soft yet impactful voice is a staple of PENTAGON’s music. Known for his polite demeanor and gentle aura, he has a knack for connecting with fans through heartfelt performances. While he left CUBE Entertainment in 2023, Yeo One’s role in shaping PENTAGON’s vocal identity remains undeniable.

Advertisement

6) Yan An

Birthday : October 25, 1996

: October 25, 1996 Country : China

: China Position: Sub Vocalist

Yan An represents PENTAGON’s international appeal as the group’s Chinese member. His soothing vocals and captivating visuals have made him a fan favorite. Yan An’s charm lies in his quiet yet impactful presence, and his unique perspective adds a multicultural dimension to PENTAGON’s identity.

7) Yuto

Birthday : January 23, 1998

: January 23, 1998 Country : Japan

: Japan Position: Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist

Yuto, the group’s Japanese member, is a versatile performer known for his deep voice and sharp dance moves. His raps bring a unique flavor to PENTAGON’s tracks, while his reserved yet charismatic personality keeps fans intrigued. Yuto’s dedication to his craft exemplifies PENTAGON’s commitment to excellence.

8) Kino

Birthday : January 27, 1998

: January 27, 1998 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist, Sub Rapper

Kino is a true all-rounder, excelling in dance, vocals, and rap. As PENTAGON’s main dancer, his choreography is a key element of their performances. Kino’s creativity extends to songwriting, where he has contributed to the group’s discography. His dynamic stage presence and innovative ideas make him a driving force in PENTAGON.

Advertisement

9) Wooseok

Birthday : January 31, 1998

: January 31, 1998 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Main Rapper, Sub Vocalist

Wooseok, the youngest member of PENTAGON, is a towering presence both literally and figuratively. Standing at 188 cm, his height matches his bold rap style. Wooseok’s deep voice and confident delivery add intensity to PENTAGON’s music. As a lyricist, he often incorporates personal experiences into his work, creating relatable and impactful lyrics.

10) DAWN (formerly E'Dawn) – Former member

Birthday : June 1, 1994

: June 1, 1994 Country : South Korea

: South Korea Position: Rapper, Dancer, Vocalist

DAWN, who left the group in 2018, was known for his experimental artistry and quirky charm. As one of the original members, he played a significant role in establishing PENTAGON’s unique identity. Though he now pursues a solo career, his influence on the group’s early days is still celebrated by fans.

PENTAGON is a testament to diversity, talent, and teamwork. With members hailing from different countries and backgrounds, they bring a unique flavor to the K-pop scene. From Jinho’s stunning vocals to Kino’s unparalleled dance skills, each member contributes something special to the group.

Despite changes in their lineup, PENTAGON continues to shine, proving that their five essential elements; vocal/rap, dance, teamwork, talent, and mindset remain intact. As they move forward, PENTAGON’s story is one of resilience, passion, and unwavering love for their fans, aptly named Universe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ATEEZ joins BTS and Stray Kids as 3rd K-Pop artist in history to score multiple no. 1 albums on Billboard 200 with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2