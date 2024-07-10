Jung Yoo Min is a South Korean actress who announced that she will be getting married this August. Known for her role in the K-drama Perfect Marriage Revenge, the fans are excited about the news and showering her with love and support. The artist’s agency has confirmed the news through an official statement.

Jung Yoo Min announces marriage plans for August 2024

On July 10, 2024, a South Korean news agency, XSports has reported that Jung Yoo Min will be getting married soon. The news was confirmed by the artist’s agency, Big Picture ENT, and revealed that the actress will be officially tying the knot in August 2024. Moreover, it has also been reported that she will be exchanging vows with her long-time non-celebrity boyfriend later this year.

The wedding will reportedly be a quiet affair, attended only by close family and friends. The couple has chosen to keep the celebration intimate and private, focusing on sharing this special moment with their nearest and dearest.

More about Jung Yoo Min

Born in 1991, Jung Yoo Min attended the Seoul Institute of the Arts and graduated from the Department of Acting in 2015. She made her debut in 2012 in the South Korean industry and appeared in various K-dramas where she took up small roles. Some of the shows include Reply 1988, Remember, Secret Healer, Happy Home, Hello, My Twenties!, Itaewon Class, Hospital Playlist, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Vengeance of the Bride and more.

However, she finally got her big break with the show Red Balloon where she took up a major role. Nevertheless, with Perfect Revenge she rose to prominence and garnered mainstream success and popularity. In 2024, she appeared in the K-drama Connection alongside Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, and more.

Moreover, she was nominated for the KBS Drama Awards in the Best New Actress category in 2019. However, in 2023, she won the Korea Drama Awards under the Hot Star category for her role in the web series Celebrity.

