Road to Kingdom will be coming back for its second season, along with a phenomenal lineup ready to set the stage ablaze. The fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere to witness the intense competition between the groups again. Moreover, the confirmed contestants for the show have been revealed.

Road to Kingdom Season 2 announces official lineup

On July 10, 2024, the official lineup for Road to Kingdom season 2 was revealed, and it includes some of the rising star groups of K-pop. A total of seven boy groups will be competing in the show: THE NEW SIX, The CrewOne (ATBO and JUST B), 8TURN, ONEUS, YOUNITE, CRAVITY, and TEMPEST.

CRAVITY, formed by Starship Entertainment, is one of the groups that fans look forward to most, as they have shown great potential with their music. ONEUS will be returning for the second season after having previously impressed the audience in the first season in 2020.

The CrewOne is a newly formed group consisting of members from ATBO and JUST B. THE NEW SIX (TNX) was formed through a broadcast survival audition program and debuted as the first boy group produced by singer PSY.

YOUNITE is a versatile and talented boy group who are extremely talented and ready to show their best side. TEMPEST’s appearance is also being anticipated by fans, who have won numerous rookie awards and steadily expanded their presence on the global stage.

Advertisement

Another group that caught fans’ attention is 8TURN, who are ready to step it up with the diverse charms of their eight members.

More about Road to Kingdom Season 2

However, the upcoming new season of Road to Kingdom will go through a major rebranding and act as a stand-alone show and not as a pre-qualification program to qualify for its successor, Kingdom. As part of the revamp, the show will feature a different and fresh format from the previous season. Scheduled to air approximately four years after the first season, the new part will be broadcast under a new title that matches its changed format.

It will not only include fierce competition but also enhance elements of reality to fully showcase the true potential of the contestants. Additionally, there will be changes to the existing winning privileges directly related to participating in the follow-up show.

ALSO READ: Captivating the King’s Shin Se Kyung to lead new fantasy rom-com I’m Human from Today by Love to Hate You director