Poll: V's Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, Inner Child and more; Pick your favorite solo song by BTS member

BTS member V went for his surprise announcement of solo debut with album Layover. Here is a poll for you to decide your favorite solo song by the Winter Bear singer.

Written by Inaas Fatima Khan Published on Aug 09, 2023   |  10:01 PM IST  |  11.6K
BTS' V (Photo Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC)
BTS' V (Photo Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC)

Key Highlight

BTS member V is all set to make his solo debut on September 8 with his first album Layover. The singer will be releasing five songs including the title track Slow Dancing Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, and For Us. We bring you a poll so that you can choose your favorite solo songs released by V so far. 

BTS' V's solo songs

The BTS member has sung OSTs for popular K-dramas like Itaewon Class and Our Beloved starring his Wooga Squad buddies Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Sik respectively. Sweet Night and Christmas Tree are one of the most loved songs released by the singer. His songs like Stigma, Singularity, and Inner Child which were released under BTS albums are also well known. His passion for music does not stop here, the singer has released songs like Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower on SoundCloud for his fans worldwide. Pick your favorite track released by V. 

 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Love Me Again: BTS’ V expresses heartbreaking feelings in eclectic MV for pre-release track from Layover

Advertisement
About The Author
Inaas Fatima Khan
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan is a media graduate from the University of Mumbai. She is a Hallyu enthusiast from Korean music and Ko... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!