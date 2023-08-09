Poll: V's Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, Inner Child and more; Pick your favorite solo song by BTS member

BTS member V is all set to make his solo debut on September 8 with his first album Layover. The singer will be releasing five songs including the title track Slow Dancing Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, and For Us. We bring you a poll so that you can choose your favorite solo songs released by V so far.

BTS' V's solo songs

The BTS member has sung OSTs for popular K-dramas like Itaewon Class and Our Beloved starring his Wooga Squad buddies Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Sik respectively. Sweet Night and Christmas Tree are one of the most loved songs released by the singer. His songs like Stigma, Singularity, and Inner Child which were released under BTS albums are also well known. His passion for music does not stop here, the singer has released songs like Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower on SoundCloud for his fans worldwide. Pick your favorite track released by V.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Love Me Again: BTS’ V expresses heartbreaking feelings in eclectic MV for pre-release track from Layover