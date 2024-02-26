10 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram

BLACKPINK members are not only idols but also fashion influencers. They have a huge number of followers on their personal social media accounts through which they give a glimpse of their personal lives and career. BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Through their social media, they keep in touch with their fans and give them updates on their life and other things. Here is a list of the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram.

Most followed K-pop idols on Instagram in 2024

1. Lisa: 101 million followers

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has the highest number of followers on her Instagram account. She is the only idol with followers beyond 100 million. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency LLOUD earlier this month. On February 13, it was reported that BLACKPINK member Lisa will be a part of the upcoming Hollywood series The White Lotus Season 3. This would mark the idol's acting debut.

2. Jennie: 83.6 million followers

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also famous for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears. The capable idol recently announced that she established her own label OA. She is appearing in the variety show Apartment 404. Jennie debuted as an actor with the Hollywood series Idol.

3. Jisoo: 77.5 million followers

On February 22, BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Fans congratulated her on the achievements. Many expressed their excitement and happiness as their favourite idol kicked off a new venture. In December 2023, all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. She is a budding actor and will be appearing in various projects in 2024.

4. Rosé: 76.5 million followers

Rosé is an all-rounder who lacks nothing from good looks to performance skills and talent. Over the years she has delighted audiences with her phenomenal singing. She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with the album R which included the tracks On the Ground and Gone. With this release, she entered several charts as a solo artist.

5. V: 64.2 million followers

BTS’ V is well known for his unreal look. V’s debut album Layover was released on September 8 and features five tracks and an additional piano version of Slow Dancing as a bonus. This song does not have a fixed dance routine. As revealed by V, the performance is freestyle and has been performed differently each time. Not only does he have good looks and talent, but he is also known for his charming and attractive personality.

6. Jimin: 53.2 million followers

Jimin's album FACE was released on March 24. The idol made a banger debut and also released music videos for the tracks Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2. The videos also feature his cool and stylish moves. Jimin also collaborated with BIGBANG's Taeyang for the song Vibe. Jimin dropped his first solo documentary, Jimin's Production Diary which gave insights into how FACE came to be.

7. J-Hope: 48.9 million followers

J-Hope is the rapper and main dancer of BTS. The idol is a trained dancer and has his own unique style. He has shared his talent with fans on his live streams where he did freestyle. His dance documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release on March 29 along with a special album.

8. SUGA: 48.5 million followers

BTS member SUGA released his debut album D-DAY on April 21. The album features multiple collaborations with artists like team member J-Hope, IU, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung of the Rose. The main tracks are People Pt. 2, Haegeum and Amygdala. The album is the finale of the Agust D trilogy after his two previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2.

9. Jin : 48 million followers

Jin is the oldest member of BTS. He is a talented vocalist who is known for his good looks and humor. His social media accounts are filled with humorous pictures which never fail to give the fans a good time. He also actively comments on his band members' posts on Instagram and Weverse and teases them.

10. RM: 45.6 million followers

RM made waves when he posted pictures of him working out. His stature makes clothes hang on him well and he looks impeccable in whatever he wears. The leader of BTS released his first album as a soloist, Indigo, in December 2022. The album is a representation of his life and feelings from his late 20s.

Conclusion

BLACKPINK’s Lisa holds the record of the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram. Her fellow band members Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé follow her on the list. They are super-talented idols who have an influence on social media platforms. All BTS members are included in the top 10 list of most followed idols. They are a global sensation who have made an impact with their messages and music.

