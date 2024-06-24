Queen of Tears co-stars Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun are caught in dating rumors again, following pictures of the two that have been circulating online, which suggest that both are spending time together. The news has become a hot topic on online platforms, sparking discussions among fans.

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun suspected of being in a relationship

On June 24, 2024, several posts on South Korean blog sites have been circulating which suggests that Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun are dating. Rumors of both actors being romantically involved began during their appearance as the lead couple in the popular K-drama series titled Queen of Tears. However, the rumors have resurfaced due to several photos that indicate that the two are spending time together.

According to netizens, one of the biggest giveaways is the same tan lines on both the celebrities’ hands. Fans have drawn the conclusion that they have been playing golf together. Online comments also agree with the speculations, giving rise to rumors spreading all over social media platforms.

Furthermore, fans have noticed that Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun have been wearing similar outfits to their respective schedules, which is a common practice among couples in South Korean dating culture known as "couple items."

The actors were seen wearing matching plaid shirts on one occasion and identical denim jackets on another. Fans are busy dissecting various moments that might confirm that the two are dating each other.

More about Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun gained immense fame and a dedicated fan following after their appearance in the K-drama Queen of Tears. This romantic-comedy series revolves around two people who have contrasting outlooks on life but end up falling in love. However, when Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic illness, their relationship takes a dramatic turn, reigniting their love for one another.

Kim Ji Won is currently holding her first fan meeting, titled BE MY ONE, across various cities in different countries. Simultaneously, Kim Soo Hyun is also busy with his solo fan meeting tour called EYES ON YOU, which is being held around different locations in Asia.

