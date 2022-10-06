Rain, Jo Jung Suk’s agencies smash cheating rumors; Kim Tae Hee, Gummy not related to pro-golfer

A new cheating rumor has set K-town on fire as allegations against popular couples are taking charge. According to several media outlets, an initial report was made about a top star being in a relationship with his wife’s acquaintance. The details of this alleged relationship revealed that the person’s wife had reportedly warned her husband as he lived with the pro-golfer who is much younger than him. The two reportedly met during a golf tournament.

Since then, online trolls have identified the pro-golfer and flooded her Instagram. Meanwhile the others are busy figuring out and pointing fingers at many power couples. It started with K-pop icon Rain aka Jung Ji Hoon who is married to South Korea’s beauty diva Kim Tae Hee. His agency refuted the claims by calling them ridiculous. Rain Company commented that the baseless rumors aren’t worth speaking about. They also promised to take prompt legal action and revealed that their lawyer had already begun the process.