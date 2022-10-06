Rain, Jo Jung Suk’s agencies smash cheating rumors; Kim Tae Hee, Gummy not related to pro-golfer
The power couple of singer-actor Jung Ji Hoon and actor Kim Tae Hee first got married in 2017. Meanwhile Jo Jung Suk and Gummy tied the knot in 2018.
A new cheating rumor has set K-town on fire as allegations against popular couples are taking charge. According to several media outlets, an initial report was made about a top star being in a relationship with his wife’s acquaintance. The details of this alleged relationship revealed that the person’s wife had reportedly warned her husband as he lived with the pro-golfer who is much younger than him. The two reportedly met during a golf tournament.
Since then, online trolls have identified the pro-golfer and flooded her Instagram. Meanwhile the others are busy figuring out and pointing fingers at many power couples. It started with K-pop icon Rain aka Jung Ji Hoon who is married to South Korea’s beauty diva Kim Tae Hee. His agency refuted the claims by calling them ridiculous. Rain Company commented that the baseless rumors aren’t worth speaking about. They also promised to take prompt legal action and revealed that their lawyer had already begun the process.
On the other hand, actor Jo Jung Suk who is married to famed singer Gummy fell under the scrutiny of netizens who began suspecting him. His agency Jam Entertainment responded that the rumors are false. According to them, the actor has no connection with any female golfer and is not in a relationship with them, having never met the person before. The agency plans on taking strong legal action on the actor’s behalf.
Rain and Kim Tae Hee have been married since 2017 after dating for a long time and have 2 daughters. Jo Jung Suk and Gummy first got into a relationship in 2013 and held a promise ceremony in 2018. They are parents to a daughter.
