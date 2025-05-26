'Remember me': Kim Sae Ron’s haunting dialogues in last project Guitar Man draw attention amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal

Kim Sae Ron’s last film, Guitar Man, is more than just her final acting role—it is more like a heartfelt goodbye, a deeply personal message wrapped in the struggles of the character she plays.

Released a few months after her sudden passing on February 16, 2025, the movie has sparked a wave of emotion throughout Korea, not because of its cinematic perfection, but because of the raw honesty in Kim Sae Ron’s performance, especially in her dialogue.

In the film, Kim Sae Ron plays Yoo Jin, a young woman trying to keep her passion for indie music alive while juggling the everyday grind. Like Yoo Jin, Kim Sae Ron had stepped back from the spotlight, faced difficult times, and battled her fears and doubts. Haunting dialogues like “Life isn’t easy,” "Remember Me", and “I want to let it all go” now carry a weight that goes beyond the script—they feel like Kim Sae Ron’s own words, spoken softly through her character.

Director Lee Sun Jung, who’s new to filmmaking, worked quickly to finish the project as a promise to Kim Sae Ron. As per the director, Guitar Man might stumble here and there technically, but Kim Sae Ron’s presence keeps the audience watching—her vulnerability, strength, and the unmistakable sense that this was her final chapter.

For fans, Guitar Man is a bittersweet experience. It’s a glimpse into Kim Sae Ron’s last creative soul-searching, a performance that feels like both a farewell and a plea for understanding amid the Kim Soo Hyun case. The film reminds the audience that behind the bright lights, actors are real people with real struggles—and Kim Sae Ron’s last role is a haunting, beautiful reflection of that truth.

FYI: The young actress was in a minor relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was in school. Kim Soo Hyun committed s*icide at the age of 24 in her apartment on February 16, 2025.

Guitar Man: A Raw Story of Dreams, Struggles, and Healing Through Music

Guitar Man is set to premiere on May 30, giving fans a last chance to witness her captivating on-screen presence. The film was recently showcased at a press screening held at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul, where directors Kim Jong Myeon and Lee Sun Jung were present.

This musical drama tells the story of a talented guitarist who, amid life’s struggles, finds solace and hope through music and human connection. Kim Sae Ron portrays Yoo Jin, the reserved yet gifted keyboardist of a live band called Volcano.

The band’s new member, Ki Chul, played by co-director Lee Sun Jung, embarks on a journey alongside Yoo Jin and the other bandmates. Together, they navigate hardship, growth, and the fragile pursuit of hope that binds them.

