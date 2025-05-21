Did Kim Sae Ron borrow money from idol boyfriend after DUI case? New claims surface amid Kim Soo Hyun row

The Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating row took a new turn as the late actress was alleged to have dated numerous men after breaking up with Kim Soo Hyun. The men in question were commoners and celebrities, including idols and actors. Recently, new claims regarding her relationship with her ex-boyfriends were made, including her being financially indebted to them following her DUI case. The development was reported by the K-media outlet Money Today on May 21.

The report recorded her relationship timeline with her alleged senior idol boyfriend, referred to as A. According to it, Kim Sae Ron dated A from around 2018, broke up with him briefly in early 2019 and then reunited in early to mid-2022. New accusations claim that, after their patch-up, the actress borrowed huge sums of money from A. Kim Sae Ron, who was drowning in debt back then due to her May 2022 drunk driving incident, reportedly held on with A's financial help.

Back then, Kim Sae Ron faced significant financial strain due to a 20 million won fine, license revocation, and settlement costs stemming from crashing into an electrical transformer and causing a power outage in Seoul. With her acting career stalled due to the incident's negative impact on her reputation, she struggled to earn the needed funds, leading to her borrowing money. Previously, it was reported that a singer friend of hers took care of her flat's rent deposit by paying it under his name.

It was claimed that he and another acquaintance of Kim Sae Ron paid around 50 million KRW worth of her house deposit before her untimely death. There's a possibility of the singer 'friend' being ex-boyfriend A; however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Besides the money-lending details, what's even more jarring to the netizens and fans is the time period of Kim Sae Ron and A's relationship. The duo being romantically involved with each other in 2018-19 serves as a rebuttal to the bereaved family's previous statements.

The actress' family members claimed that she dated Kim Soo Hyun from 2015, when she was a minor of 15, until 2021. In that case, is either party lying or did she date two men simultaneously? Several such questions and speculations have been going on after the latest details surfaced.

