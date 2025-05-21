Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous look for film festival debut has Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s stamp of approval

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been showcasing her versatility throughout her career. In a major achievement, she has her film Homebound slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress recently made her debut red carpet appearance at the prestigious event. Her glamorous look received a stamp of approval from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

On May 20, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Rhea Kapoor styled her for the big night at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a stunning tissue skirt and corset designed by Tarun Tahiliani. On her Instagram, Rhea dropped some beautiful pictures of Janhvi’s look and wrote, “@taruntahiliani and @chopard for @janhvikapoor tonight in Cannes. Modern India at the French Riviera.”

Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor, who has herself graced Cannes many times in the past, left red heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered Janhvi with love by using ok hand emojis, red hearts, and smiling face with hearts.

The Dhadak actress herself posted a photoshoot on Instagram. Shanaya Kapoor gushed over her cousin’s look, saying, “Breathtaking @janhvikapoor @rheakapoor.”

Have a look at their reactions!

Sonam Kapoor also re-shared Janhvi Kapoor’s post on her Instagram Stories and exclaimed, “Beauty.” Khushi Kapoor, ever supportive of her sister, wrote, “My (white heart emoji).”

Check out their stories!

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. Homebound, written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will premiere today, May 21. It is competing in the Un Certain Regard section alongside other films that include Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, Pillion, Urchin, and more.

Homebound stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. The men also made a splash at the red carpet yesterday. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers, while Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

