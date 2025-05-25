Katrina Kaif wishes ‘kindest soul’ Karan Johar on 53rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor has SPECIAL compliment, Triptii Dimri and more join

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today i.e. on May 25, 2025. On the special occasion, heartwarming wishes have been pouring in on social media. The Homebound producer’s BFF Kareena Kapoor and Kajol were joined by Triptii Dimri, Guneet Monga and more who extended their special wishes.

On May 25, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted Karan Johar’s picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday....to the kindest warmest soul @karanjohar" followed by two white heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a collage featuring their old delightful monochrome moments. She showered love on KJo, stating, "There is only one and there will only ever be one...my kjo Happy birthday to my incredible friend and brother @karanjohar." However, you can't miss Anil Kapoor's special post for the Koffee With Karan host.

In addition to this, Kajol also posted a happy picture featuring her with the birthday boy and Manish Malhotra. "Happy Happy birthday to the one on the right..May u have a massively amazing year!", she wrote followed by multiple kisses and red-heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri also shared Johar’s picture and expressed, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar Wishing you joy, success and all the things that make you smile.”

Furthermore, Guneet Monga also shared a delightful photo with the birthday boy as they twinned in ivory outfits. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, @karanjohar! Kabhi style, kabhi soul, you bring both to everything you do Here’s to more "Koffee-worthy" conversations and many "Kuch Kuch" magical cinema moments ahead!"

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra shared a series of pictures with Karan featuring Kajol and parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani. "Happy Birthday my dearest friend and the one and only @karanjohar 30 years of Friendship ,working together, Travelling the world well mostly New York and london where you have shot most of your Directorial Films and to Us posing and here are some pics of our different phases of slimness #friendsforever," he wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Karan is enjoying the overwhelming praise for his recently produced venture, Homebound, which was screened at Cannes 2025. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in the key roles.

