Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik teaser impresses Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs: ‘Excited to see this madness…’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set for his upcoming film Maalik. Now, the teaser of the much-awaited movie has been released and is making waves for all the right reasons. Not just fans, but even celebrities can’t keep calm after the makers released it, and we definitely understand. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and others took to social media to express their excitement.

Taking to Instagram stories today (May 3), Kareena Kapoor wrote, “looking amazing. Good luck team…kill it.” Arjun Kapoor also took to social media and added, “Excited to see this madness on the big screen… Bring it on.” Rajkummar’s wife and actress Patralekhaa commented, “#Maalik is here and added fire and firecracker emoticon tagging husband Rajkummar Rai.”

Bhumi Pednekar took to the comment section and wrote, “Oye hoyeeeeee.” Meanwhile, Raj Kundra commented, “Maalik another hit loading!”

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared the teaser, writing, “Paida nahi hue toh kya, ban to sakte hain. #Maalik.” The actor is seen in a completely ruthless avatar, dominating everyone, and his look and vibe are absolutely praiseworthy. He is playing the role of a gangster in Maalik.

The teaser of Maalik opens with Rajkummar Rao walking confidently, a gun slung over his shoulder. Moments later, he’s seen thrashing someone as a large crowd gathers to witness the intense showdown. Revolving around Uttar Pradesh and featuring high-octane action sequences, the teaser promises to keep viewers hooked to the screens.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to drop a poster announcing the new release date of the film. He was seen standing above a vehicle, carrying a gun, looking straight into the camera.

The actor captioned it, “Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein (The power, prestige, and rule will be of Maalik from 11th July. #Maalik is coming from 11th July only in cinemas).” Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani.

