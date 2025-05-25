Best-dressed celebs of the week: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt’s Cannes fashion moment to Deepika Padukone’s lavish airport look

While last week was mainly about Cannes and celebrities’ glamorous outfits at the event, there were a few looks that stood apart with their own charm. From the ones that left us catching our breaths to the styles that compelled us to take out her fashion notebook, here is your weekly celebrities' best-dressed listicle:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai’s look was much anticipated at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and man, did she serve!? The beauty maven graced the Cannes red carpet in a Manish Malhotra ivory saree and captured hearts with her sindoor look. The diva exuded India Royalty, carrying the six-yard elegance and elevating it with her panache.

The actress’s artisanal saree was hand-embroidered with zari detailing in real chandi. Further accentuating her flair’s regal look, she tossed a sheer dupatta over her shoulder, which was designed precisely with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery.

ARB’s accessories for her grandiose Cannes look didn’t disappoint either. Mrs Bachchan adorned a layered neckpiece with 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold. She wore matching earrings and ruby statement rings to round up her look with divine charisma.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, wearing a custom saree by Gucci, was not on our Cannes 2025 bingo card. Bhatt’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival could not have been any more glamorous. The B-town leading lady wore a nude Gucci saree and made a bold statement. Her saree was lavishly crafted with numerous Swarovski crystals, connected in a net-like silhouette over a beige fabric, giving a nude outfit illusion.

The Jigra actress's blouse was nothing short of spectacular as it followed a unique tailoring. It featured a deep V neckline, front and back, supported by two thin strings of crystals on either side of the bodice. One thing is for sure: Gucci truly understood the assignment.

Alia’s glam for this look could not have gotten any better as she flaunted a soft and rosy glam with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude brown lips.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Last week, Janhvi Kapoor was in all the talks, headlines, and social media channels, thanks to her gobsmacking fits at Cannes. However, one outfit that truly reigned supreme was her black hat, Bridgerton look. Janhvi wore a Saint Laurent archival 1989 black velvet jacket to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, exuding an unparalleled elite lady aura.

The Ulajh actress’s black outfit featured a structured jacket with a closed front and round neckline, offering a debonair look. The YSL piece was cinched at the waist and flared into a stunning, feminine A-line silhouette. Kapoor paired the statement jacket with Anamika Khanna's asymmetrical skirt and a stunning, red-carpet-worthy train. To top it all, the diva wore a large, old-school hat, adding a mysterious vibe to her fit.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made a captivating appearance at the airport and charmed everyone with her signature smile and cool, laid-back outfit. The actress wore a cotton jersey sweater dress from the brand ALAÏA, worth around Rs 1,08,856. The gray dress boasted short Kimono sleeves and side slits, making it a perfect, cool-chic fit. She paired the dress with navy blue baggy jeans folded at the ankles.

This look could easily have been another laid-back ensemble by DP, but it was truly set apart by her extravagantly expensive watch. The Gehraiyaan actress flaunted a Santos De Cartier timepiece worth Rs 40,40,000. Sporting her usual clean-girl aesthetic, with glowy glam and sleek updo, Deepika boasted an elevated minimalism style.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor and her airport looks deserve a fashion genre of their own. The style maven was spotted at the airport this week donning a shirt-pant ensemble, which was anything but basic. She wore a black striped shirt, which was decorated with long strings of dangling pearls, elevating Bebo’s outfit from laid-back to a statement-making one. Kareena Kapoor paired her whimsical shirt with plain white pants, creating a balance but keeping up with the dual tone of the fit.

The Buckingham Murders actress accessorized her airport fit with large, metallic stud earrings attached with gilded dangles.

6. Tara Sutaria

Ever since Tara Sutaria cut her hair short and adopted a boss lady avatar, she has been serving some of the best corporate-chic looks. The style maven was papped this week, serving siren energy in a corp-core ensemble. She wore a plunging, white tube top and layered it with a mauve blazer. The single-breasted blazer with large lapel collars added a striking silhouette, creating a look that commands attention. Subtly accessorizing her outfit with small hoop earrings and minimal makeup, Sutaria looked equal parts stunning and bold in her blazer ensemble.

7. Sonam Kapoor

The style icon, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram and posted a carousel of her saree look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla drape. Styled by Sonam’s all-time stylist and sister, Rhea Kapoor, and Abhilasha Devnani, the Khoobsurat actress draped the saree in a free-hand pallu style, exuding ‘Maharani’ vibes. The white tissue saree looked every inch ravishing as it boasted a delicate and royal, ivory hue. Elevating the ensemble to another level, Kapoor’s saree boasted a wide, golden-embroidered border, finely decorated with sequin embellishments.

The Zoya Factor actress accessorized her regal flair with a kundan-studded jalidar choker and a chunky necklace featuring an array of gold motifs with matching tops.

From Alia Bhatt's high-end couture to Sonam Kapoor's traditional tissue saree, this week's fashion moments were here to captivate and mesmerize.

