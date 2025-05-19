Bollywood Newswrap, May 19: Alia Bhatt bonds with Shaheen’s BF Ishaan, Kareena Kapoor enjoys private concert by Saif-Taimur Ali Khan

Hey Bollywood buffs, missed important news due to Monday blues? Well do not worry, we’ve got you covered. From Alia Bhatt having a good time with sister Shaheen Bhatt’s beau Ishaan Mehra to Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur making sure that Kareena Kapoor doesn’t regret missing Guns N’ Roses concert, here’s a list of today’s top five Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 19, 2025:

1. Alia Bhatt spends time with sister Shaheen Bhatt’s beau Ishaan Mehra

After Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra official, the actress took to Instagram and shared a pic with Ishaan from the pool, and the duo are all smiles for the photo. Sharing the pic, she captioned it, “Gloomy Monday + A pool boot camp powered by @ishaanmehra.” and added a person swimming and an anxious face with sweat emojis.

2. Salman Khan to play THIS heroic role in Apoorva Lakhia’s next, begins training

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed that Salman Khan has teamed up with Apoorva Lakhia for his next, based on the novel India’s Most Fearless 3. It revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Now, as per a report in Mid-day, the superstar will play the role of Colonel Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan clash.

A source shared, “Colonel Babu’s character is heroic. He had proved his mettle in several counter-insurgency and infiltration operations.”

The source further added, “He has already begun physical training for his role at his farmhouse in Panvel.”

3. Kareena Kapoor gets private concert from Saif & Taimur after missing Guns N’ Roses

Kareena Kapoor couldn’t attend the Guns N’ Roses concert in Mumbai. But her husband Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan, are making sure she doesn’t regret it. Taking to Instagram stories today (May 19), Kareena Kapoor shared two pics from her little concert at home.

In the first pic, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur are seen playing guitars, and she captioned it, “Might have missed Guns N Roses…,” and added a star emoticon. She also dropped a monochromatic pic of them and shared, “But I got my own band, people,” and added fire, heart, and smiling face with hearts emoticons.

4. Akshay Kumar and Amit Rai discusses OMG 3

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up shooting for Bhooth Bangla with a song that was shot in Kerala. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Amit Rai had accompanied Akshay Kumar to Kerala for the last leg of the shoot.

A source told us, “Amit Rai had multiple ideas for OMG 3 (Oh My God 3), and he discussed all the plot points with Akshay Kumar throughout the stay. The duo brainstormed on all the ideas and also discussed possible new routes that could be taken in OMG 3. The intent is to continue with the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026.”

5. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira enjoys 's*xy' weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared ‘s*xy’ photos from her weekend. From flaunting a swim skirtini near the pool to spending time with her daughter and dog, the post has it all. She also dropped videos and photos of plucking fruits from farms and posing in front of the sun. But the real highlight is the heartwarming video of Ayushmann Khurrana spending time with their kids in a swing chair, and it has our hearts.

Sharing the pic, she wrote, “What is success? For me, it’s in the moment when you feel complete, abundant, humble, and full of acceptance with gratitude.” She further added, “Sharing my moments of success and s*xy #weekend.”

