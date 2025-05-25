Kunal Kemmu Birthday: Soha Ali Khan’s quirky post will make you nostalgic, Kareena Kapoor calls him ‘hottest director’

Actor Kunal Kemmu, also a doting husband of Soha Ali Khan and a director by profession, is celebrating his 42nd birthday. On the special occasion, his loving wife posted a quirky wish for him, and Kareena Kapoor also joined in to shower love on the ‘hottest director.’

On May 23, Soha Ali Khan posted a series of pictures on the Instagram handle from their vacation. The multi-picture post began with the birthday boy posing playfully as he rested his finger on his mouth and looked upward as if thinking something.

It was followed by a mushy picture of Soha who planted a sweet kiss on his cheek. The third photo featured the Kalyug actor stylishly posing against the beach. The post concluded with a cute selfie of the couple. Teasing her husband about his special day, the Rang De Basanti actress captioned the post, "Aaj kissi ka to birthday hai... #happybirthday." She also added Kunal’s iconic Tennu Le song in the background.

Reacting to the post, several internet users dropped endearing comments in the comments section. A user wrote, "Yes tumhare babu kaa", another user hyped them up, "The best couple out there." In addition to this, a fan pointed out, "The iconic song banger," and one stated, "Something about these two, make me wanna have a love like this."

Kareena Kapoor also shared a monochrome image of the birthday boy. Being the coolest sister-in-law, Bebo wrote, "To the hottie director in town...Happy birthday bro in law...love you always", followed by a red-heart and a star emoji.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been happily married since 2015. The couple also has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, whom they welcomed in 2017.

On the professional front, Kunal made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which was released last year. Soha, on the other hand, was seen in Amazon Prime Video’s horror series, Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film was announced earlier this year.

