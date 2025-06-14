Meet the Cast of Love Island Season 7: Olandia Carthen to Ace Greene

Love Island season 7 has officially returned to the screens after a bit of a delay. The contestants in the first week of the show itself witnessed drama, tears, and romance, hence getting the audience excited over what is to come.

While it is too early to predict if the new season will top the old one or not, the entry of two new bombshells has clearly set their intentions to make the season watchable.

As for the cast members, Love Island USA has five men, six women, and two new entries. Out of this, the viewers are already aware of six pairs made after the recoupling.

Meet the cast members of Love Island USA season 7

As for the women who have entered the reality TV show, the cast includes

Chelley, 27, from Orlando, Florida

Huda, 24, from Raleigh, North Carolina

Belle-A, 22, from Honolulu, Hawaii

Olandria, 27, from Decatur, Alabama

Yulissa, 27, from Miami, Florida

Cierra, 25, from Arizona

As for the men of the show, the entries include:

Ace, 22, from Los Angeles, California

Taylor, 24, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nicolas, 24, from Jacksonville, Florida

Austin, 26, from Northville, Michigan

Jeremiah, 25, from Los Angeles, California

Charlie, 27, from the UK

Out of the above-mentioned cast members, Yulissa has been eliminated, and Cierra from Arizona has been voted as the Bombshell. While no boys have yet to bag their bags and head home, Charlie was voted the bombshell.

As for the new contestants, Hannah, 23 from Tucson, Arizona and Amaya, 25, from New York, joined the other contestants in the fourth episode of Love Island, when the cast played the steamy challenge titled "Fourth Base."

The show is available to stream on Peacock all days except for Wednesday. The new episodes are available to stream at 9:00 p.m. ET.

