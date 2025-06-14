Victoria Beckham Congratulates Her 'Knight in Shining Armor' Husband David Beckham Over British Knighthood: 'Couldn't Be...'

Victoria Beckham is overjoyed over her husband’s British knighthood. The Spice Girls alum took to her Instagram account to congratulate the former soccer star.

The football player and media personality received the grand honor of knighthood on Saturday from King Charles himself. Hence, following the title, Beckham will be known as Sir David Beckham. As for Victoria, the stylist is now Lady Beckham.

Advertisement

Following Victoria Beckham’s love-filled post about her husband, the fans went wild in the comments section. They poured their congratulatory messages for the soccer player under the post.

Victoria Beckham’s congratulatory post for husband David Beckham

Victoria took to her social media account to share a picture of herself hugging David from the back as he is honored with the British knighthood.

In the caption, the former Spice Girls star wrote, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

She further added, “Your dedication to the things that matter most—your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family—has never wavered. The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us every day.”

Advertisement

The Lady Beckham concluded her note by stating how much she loves David.

Meanwhile, Beckham’s big honor came amidst his ongoing feud with his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The family rift between the Beckhams came into the spotlight after the latter couple missed the former Manchester United player’s 50th birthday party.

ALSO READ: Did Brooklyn Beckham Tell His Family He ‘Wants No Contact’? Refuses to Respond to Messages Amid Growing Feud