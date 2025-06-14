Dharmendra ‘bragged’ to Ranveer Singh about kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RARKPK: ‘Tune toh bohot kiss ki hai, meri ek ne…’

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theaters in 2023. The film made headlines for several reasons including the lead pair’s chemistry. However, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kiss also grabbed the attention of the viewers and became quite viral. Now, Dharmendra recently shared that he playfully bragged about it to Ranveer Singh, joking how his single kiss created more buzz than all of Ranveer’s romantic scenes.

In a recent interview with ANI, Dharmendra opened up on his much-talked-about kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Calling it ‘aesthetic’, he shared that there is no age limit for romance.

He also hilariously revealed the conversation he had with Ranveer Singh after the scene went viral and shared, “Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani me, tune to bohot kisses ki hain, or meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko.” (I told Ranveer that you have had a lot of kisses on screen, but my one kiss shook everyone).

The veteran actor also compared his character to Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas and said, “In a way, he (Dharmendra's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) was like Devdas. The Devdas who wandered in alcohol, with no memory of anything, and then he dies. It's tragic, and it was a good story.”

In a previous interview with News18, Dharmendra reflected on the much-discussed kissing scene and said the audience was both surprised and appreciative of the moment. He noted that its sudden placement contributed to its strong impact.

He mentioned that when the scene was first narrated, he wasn’t overly excited, but understood its purpose in the narrative. According to him, both he and Shabana Azmi were completely comfortable filming it.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around the complexity of a relationship between two individuals belonging to different cultural backgrounds. It features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Directed by Karan Johar, the 2023 film is the perfect blend of comedy, romance, emotions, and drama.

Apart from them, the film also has a star-studded cast including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly, and Anjali Anand in important roles.

