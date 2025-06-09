Neha Dhupia defends Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, hits back at critics for ‘shaming and sidelining’ new moms

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been grabbing headlines for quite some time after her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. According to reports, she demanded a fixed schedule and a fee of Rs 40 crore. These terms allegedly didn’t sit well with the director, leading to her exit. Several celebs have been coming in support of the actress, and now Neha Dhupia has joined the list, hitting back at critics for ‘shaming and sidelining’ new moms.

Taking to Instagram Stories today (June 9), Neha Dhupia opened up about work-life balance and how new mothers are sidelined. She wrote, “For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. instead, we often get shamed or sidelined.”

Voicing her support for Deepika Padukone, she added, “As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone 's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours.”

Earlier, in an interview with News 18, filmmaker Mani Ratnam supported Deepika Padukone and called it a "rightful demand". He also expressed happiness for the actress to be in a position to ask for it.

The Thug Life creator spoke on behalf of the filmmakers in general and stated that such considerations will always play a role during casting. Mani Ratnam also highlighted how Deepika’s request wasn’t unreasonable but rather a necessity.

He stressed the importance of acknowledging and accommodating such needs, especially when it comes to balancing personal responsibilities with professional commitments.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was reportedly impressed with the storyline of Spirit and the way her character was developed. She soon agreed to join the film. However, things didn’t go as planned, and she had to exit the movie.

As per reports, she demanded Rs 40 crore as fees from the makers, but they had a budget of Rs 20 crore. She also asked for a fixed schedule to ensure she had sufficient time to balance her professional commitments and her personal life. But her demands weren’t met by the producers and directors.

She was also asked to learn Telugu. Keeping all these factors in mind, the actress exited the film. Soon, Triptii Dimri was roped in, replacing her.

