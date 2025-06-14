Disha Patani’s birthday outfits were a mix of sass and ethnic charm, decoding 4 looks

Bollywood actress Disha Patani celebrated her birthday on June 13, 2025 with her BFFs Mouni Roy, Krishna Shroff, and more. She recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the celebration and it's too good to miss. The highlight is her pretty dresses and we are just obsessed with them. Let’s take a look at Disha’s beautiful birthday party dresses that are enough to fall in love.

Disha Patani’s maxi dress

The first is definitely Disha Patani’s noodle-strap maxi dress which she wore at the brunch party with her friends. The deep-neck outfit in floor-skimming length with vibrant hues of pink is the highlight. She carried it effortlessly and is perfect for summer. She paired the outfit with a matching Scandinavian scarf, wrapped around her neck, making the outfit stand out.

Disha Patani’s Indian outfit

Next is her Indian look which she carried to visit the temple and seek blessings from Lord Krishna with BFF Mouni Roy. She wore a baby pink colored chikankari kurta and looked absolutely beautiful. The actress paired it with a loose white palazzo and a matching dupatta. She kept her hair open and went for minimal jewelry, with just a ring and earrings.

Disha Patani’s casual fit

Disha also dropped photos wearing a black racer back tank top with matching trousers and a cream coloured top. She looked absolutely classy and comfortable in her casual fit at home and is too good.

Disha Patani’s another casual look

Well, the last outfit is a white racer back top with loosely fitted grey trousers which Disha Patani paired it with the same cap. She looked all smiles in the photo. The actress appeared to be doing some social work on her birthday as she posed with an old lady.

Meanwhile, sharing the adorable pics from her birthday celebration, the actress captioned it, “Blessed and so grateful.” As soon as she dropped the photos, her BFF Mouni Roy commented, “Always.” Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff dropped heart emoticons in the comments. Actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her writing, “Happy happy birthday darling.”

