Kim Soo Hyun faces additional 2.03 billion KRW lawsuit amid home seizure due to Kim Sae Ron dating row

Kim Soo Hyun encountered further legal and financial hurdles from a company he had partnered with as a model for a decade. Cuckoo Electronics, a manufacturer of home appliances, is set to take the actor to court for 2.03 billion KRW (1.4 million USD) damages, citing a breach of advertising contract, according to a report by NewDaily on June 13. The alleged breach stems from Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun slapped with a million-dollar damage suit and asset seizure

On May 2, Cuckoo Electronics of Cuckoo Holdings Group, took further legal action against Kim Soo Hyun by filing an additional lawsuit seeking 850 million KRW in damages. Previously, on April 24, Cuckoo Electronics requested the court for a seizure of Kim Soo Hyun's assets totaling 100 million KRW (around 73,500 USD), specifically targeting his bank accounts and loans. The Seoul Eastern District Court subsequently approved that request on May 20.

Simultaneously, Cuckoo Electronics, Cuckoo Homesys, and another subsidiary of Cuckoo Holdings collectively filed a separate lawsuit against Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, claiming a total of 2.03 billion KRW in damages. This particular case is being processed by the 22nd Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court. Its hearing will take place separately from the 850 million KRW claim, which is being reviewed by the 7th Civil Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court.

It has been put to the test due to public backlash surrounding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, resulting in allegations of breaching advertising contracts.

Why are brands filing lawsuits against Kim Soo Hyun?

Several brands have cited the same reason for cutting their ties with the Queen of Tears' actor, i.e., the Kim Sae Ron controversy. The late actress's family alleged that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron for six years from 2015, when she was a minor of 15. Kim Soo Hyun refuted it multiple times, however, public opinion is still divided regarding the matter. As a result, companies like Cuckoo Electronics argued that the intense backlash negatively impacted the image of the brands associated with him.

Thus, even after years of partnership as their exclusive model, the actor's relationship with the brands are coming to an end.

