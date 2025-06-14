Squid Game Season 3 trailer: Lee Jung Jae tightens shoelaces for thrilling showdown with Lee Byung Hun

Squid Game season 3 is just around the corner, and the anticipation is building. The June 14 released final games trailer offers a glimpse into what we might expect in the season finale. It kicks off with a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting pivotal moments from Seasons 1 and 2, before teasing the upcoming installment and hinting at the return of familiar, haunting themes and traumatic experiences.

Netflix unveils Squid Game 3 Final Games Trailer

The recently unveiled trailer of the high-octane Netflix drama includes a thought-provoking voice-over by Kang Ae Sim, who plays the role of Jang Geum Ja (player no. 149). The video starts with her asking Song Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), "Are you blaming yourself for everything that has happened?" This indicates the protagonist's mental struggles following his close friend being shot dead right in front of his eyes and the tragic end of the other characters.



Player 149 tries to comfort him by saying that "life is just unfair" and it wasn't his fault that things ended. She explained that bad people will always find ways to defend themselves while the good ones beat themselves up over the thoughts of slightest of mistakes on their part. As she delivered her monologue, flashbacks of beloved characters from season 1 who met tragic fates played out on screen. It then transitioned to season 2's moments of struggles and triumphs.

Squid Game 3: The final showdown between Song Gi Hun and the Front Man

With her heartfelt words, "I still believe that you came here to save us all," Jang Geum Ja instills a fresh sense of purpose in Song Gi Hun, which may reignite his passion and energy to challenge the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung Hun, and bring down his malevolent empire. He is then seen fastening his shoelaces and heading to the final game, either to face the Front Man, probably disguised as a player and his final opponent in the last game.

There is another possibility of him facing someone else in the final games and meeting Lee Byung Hun as the Front Man after winning the prize money for the second time.

