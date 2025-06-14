ALLDAY's Youngseo shares worries of being 'too old' for K-pop debut after ILLIT exit, fans blame HYBE

Youngseo, a former HYBE trainee, is a part of THE BLACK LABEL's ALLDAY PROJECT and is poised to debut in their upcoming co-ed group. She previously trained extensively under HYBE's subsidiaries and was part of ILLIT's final line-up, but left before debut. In a recent revelation, Youngseo shared her struggles following HYBE exit and before being selected by THE BLACK LABEL.

Youngseo addressed rumors of debuting in THE BLACK LABEL's MEOVV and the new YGE girl group

After Youngseo's sudden ILLIT exit, she was speculated to be part of YG Entertainment and its subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL on numerous occasions. In a recent introductory video of the five members of ALLDAY PROJECT, shared by the group's YouTube channel, Youngseo addressed the issue. She said, "there were rumors like 'I think Yeongseo's gonna show up here' every time there's news of a new team debuting."

She further mentioned having to maintain a "low profile" to keep her participation in ALLDAY PROJECT under wraps.

Youngseo opened up on struggles after parting ways with HYBE

Youngseo faced a lot of challenges after her ILLIT exit and termination of contract with the agency, BELIFT LAB. Particularly one of her statements about being worried that she was “too old to be an idol", broke fans hearts. Without taking names, she stated that after training under a certain company for a long time, the now 19-year-old thought that her age would be a hindrance to her dreams of being a K-pop artist.

It sparked renewed discussions about the industry's persistent issue, where minors are deemed ready for debut, but artists in their 30s are often seen as over the hill. Youngseo also mentioned that she wrote applications and personally sent entertainment companies clips of her dancing and singing, and after auditions finally got picked by THE BLACK LABEL.

Fans blamed BELIFT LAB for being responsible for making her leave ILLIT and leading her to go through the ordeal. Calling the agency "evil", they sympathized with her and expressed happiness in the fact that she did not give up even after facing such mental turmoil.

