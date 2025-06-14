BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jinyoung support NCT bestie Doyoung at Doors concert, SEVENTEEN and more attend

NCT's Doyoung kicked off his solo Asia tour, DOYOUNG CONCERT [ Doors ] with a memorable act in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium on July 13. His day 1 show was met with support from his 'JinJiDo' besties Jinyoung and Jisoo. Besides them, the presence of several other industry acquaintances like RIIZE and actor Gong Myung made the concert a star-studded affair. Check out the full list of celebrity attendees here.

Advertisement

JinJiDo reunion: Jisoo and Jinyoung attend Doyoung's solo concert

Doyoung's second solo concert not only featured the artist's musical prowess and stage presence but also his enduring bond with fellow South Korean actors and singers. During day 1 of his Seoul show, the OG music bank trio– BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jinyoung and NCT's Doyoung reunited. The latter also gave a shoutout to Jinyoung for attending his concert.

Upon hearing the loud screams from fans for the GOT7 member, Doyoung teased them by saying, "Czennies (NCT's fandom NCTzen's affectionate version), you guys really like handsome people." Notably, it was the second JinJiDo crumbs in three weeks, the last one being when Jisoo attended Jinyoung's Hi.5 movie press event and Doyoung put up an Instagram story to show his support.

NCT's Mark, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and more attend Doyoung's Door's concert

Mark's presence to support his fellow NCT member wasn't unexpected, given the group's tight-knit bond. Fans' cameras also captured Johnny and Jaehyun's mothers in attendance, adding a heartwarming touch to the scene. Another sweet moment featured SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan displaying a "I became NCTZen" text on his screen while receiving a shoutout from friend Doyoung.

Advertisement

Mark's reaction to that was priceless! The lighthearted dynamic of their friendship was on display when Doyoung asked Seungkwan to grab Tteok-bokki together sometime. RIIZE members also had their moment on the big screen during Doyoung's celebrity shoutout session. Mercy for None star Gong Myung and TV personality Jonathan were also among the attendees, whose presence was acknowledged by the NCT member.

When Doyoung mentioned Gong Myung's latest Netflix show, the crowd erupted in loud cheers, showing their support. Overall, the shoutout segment of the concert could easily be considered one of the standout moments of the evening.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NCT's Doyoung continue being true besties to GOT7's Jinyoung with support for new film Hi.5, here's how