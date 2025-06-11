EXCLUSIVE: Kajol expresses desire to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for mature love story, says ‘if he ever…’

Bollywood stars Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s pairing has been one of the most hit ‘jodis’ of Indian cinema. They have teamed up for several romantic films that turned out to be blockbuster hits. The iconic duo last collaborated in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale in 2015 and since then, fans have been waiting to see them together in another love story.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol expressed her desire to feature with King Khan in a romantic film and we bet fans can't be more excited.

While speaking to us, Kajol was asked whether she and Shah Rukh Khan, who inspired an entire generation to believe in love, should reunite for a mature love story that reflects today’s times and emotions.

She shared, “I would love to see a film like that. Yes, definitely, why not? If Shah Rukh ever sits here, you can definitely suggest it to him. But we'll see.”

The Maa actress also praised Khan, saying she admires the way he expresses himself in interviews. Sharing a humorous example, Kajol said, “Shah Rukh Khan has these fabulous ways of putting things. Mere saamne ek gai bhi rakh doge na toh mein bhi uss gai ke, gai I want to clarify is a cow. Just to be clear, nobody has to misunderstand this. Toh mere saamne ek gai bhi rakh doge na toh I will make sure that that cow also feels like I'm madly in love with the cow.”

Watch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, the diva is all set for a grand return to the big screen with her upcoming mythological horror film, Maa. Backed by Ajay Devgn, it will hit the theaters on June 27. Apart from her, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, the actress will be seen in the role of a powerful mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect her daughter. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

