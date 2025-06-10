Karan Johar wants his kids to become like Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan and Suhana, seeks ‘parental instincts’ from Gauri Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom knows no bounds. He is known as one of the most amazing actors and a humble man. He also shares a close bond with his family and often talks about his wife, Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on his desire to see his kids, Yash and Roohi, become like Aryan and Suhana. He also revealed seeking ‘parental instincts’ from Gauri Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar, who has two children, revealed feeling amazing after seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children and expressed a desire to see his kids carry the same values. He shared, “My heart is so full of joy that I look at them and I'm like, I want Yash and Roohi to grow up to be Aryan and Suhana, wow.”

Karan praised Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, calling them ‘strong human beings’ with pure hearts. He further talked about how well-mannered and hardworking they are, a combination rare to find.

He also went on to laud the brother-sister duo for understanding the privilege they have and yet never took advantage of it. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan can give them everything they want, but still, they are creating their own identity with their hard work.

KJo gave the credit for their humble upbringing to SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan and revealed taking ‘a lot of parental instincts’ from her. He shared, “I seek a lot of my parental instincts from her.”

The filmmaker added that though her logic shocks him, it always turns out to be true. He revealed that she even has a strong instinct for people.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will next be seen in the much-awaited Siddharth Anand’s film King, sharing the screen space with her dad Shah Rukh Khan.

