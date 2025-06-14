When Shah Rukh Khan revealed the real reason why he can't work with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in the world. He has a huge loyal fan base who eagerly await his movies. Not just him, but even Akshay Kumar has a huge fan base. People want to see both superstars work together on a project someday. However, it seems that it isn’t possible. Let’s rewind to the moment when SRK hilariously explained why a film with Akshay may never happen because Khan is a night owl and the latter is an early riser.

In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he could feature in three to four films in a year like Akshay Kumar and can work with him, he shared, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him.”

The King actor further added, “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

SRK further shared that it will be ‘fun’ to work with Akshay Kumar, however, they won’t be able to meet on the set. He added that when the Kesari Chapter 2 actor will leave the sets, he will enter. Shah Rukh also said that though he would like to work with him, it would be difficult as they work in different timings.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

The film also has a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and more in important roles.

King is all set to release in the theaters in the last quarter of 2026, specifically between October 1 to December 31. Fans can expect to see Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar in the role of a deadly assassin. He will be seen in an intense face-off with Abhishek Bachchan.

