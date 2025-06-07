AA22 x A6: Deepika Padukone turns warrior in first movie announcement after baby Dua, gears up for Allu Arjun co-starrer

Allu Arjun and Atlee are joining hands for the very first time with their upcoming movie, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Now, the makers of the film have officially announced that Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone would be playing the co-lead alongside the Pushpa star.

The leading lady will be appearing alongside Allu for the very first time, and from the look of it, she will be playing a warrior queen in the magnum opus. While more details about her character are yet to be made, the massive announcement comes after the actress gave birth to her firstborn, Dua.

AA22 x A6 makers announce Deepika Padukone as lead

We, at Pinkvilla, had exclusively reported earlier that the makers would be making the cast update and now, Deepika Padukone has officially joined the cast.

Deepika recently made the headlines after the actress walked out of the Prabhas starrer Spirit. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was initially expected to have her in the co-lead role, but due to negotiations not going through, she exited the project.

The actress's involvement in the Atlee venture has been a topic of huge speculation for quite some time. Aside from her, the Allu Arjun starrer is expected to have 4 more actresses with names like Jahnvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Bhagyashri Borse doing the rounds.

Talking more about AA22 x A6, the Allu Arjun-Atlee movie is expected to begin shooting from June 2025. The film, which is touted to be a “parallel universe” genre cinematic venture, would likely have the actor in 3 different roles, including an animated version.

The film would have an intensive use of VFX, with the makers relying on international studios for it. Interestingly, the magnum opus has musical tracks and scores that are going to be handled by musical sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, the film features the tale of a sandalwood smuggler who rises the ranks to become a syndicate leader.

The film, which also had Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, is expected to have another sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Moreover, Allu also has a project with director Trivikram in his lineup.

