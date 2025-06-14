Kim Do Wan, Lee Jung Ha’s ONE: High School Heroes Ending Explained– Could Eui Gyeom help Yun Gi get revenge? Find out

ONE: High School Heroes featured an epic showdown between the protagonist and the antagonist. The intense plot was marked by brutal fights and unexpected twists. Read on to find out if revenge was served cold or whether evil triumphed over good. The article further explores the possibilities of Season 2 of the high-octane show.

Advertisement

Did Kim Eui Gyeom and Kang Yun Gi defeat Choi Ki Soo's gang?

In the final week's episodes of ONE: High School Heroes, Kim Eui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha) and Kang Yun Gi (Kim Do Wan) were badly beaten up by Choi Ki Soo (Yoo Hee Je). As Ki Soo was about to hit Eui Gyeom with the final blow, Lee Geol Jae (Yuk Jun Seo) intervenes and asks them to stop. Although things halt during then, its continuation takes place outside Eui Gyeom's school.

Earlier, Yun Gi gets beaten up once again by Ki Soo during his attempt to fetch Eui Gyeom's Walkman, which leads to the unleashing of the beast inside Eui Gyeom. His act of violence receives greater momentum as he sees his father, his brother and himself in Ki Soo. The result? Eui Gyeom's deadly blows, leading to his victory!

What happens to Lee Geol Jae?

Advertisement

Ki Soo does not tolerate Geol Jae's intervention during his fight with Eui Gyeom and Yun Gi, and gangs up on him in a narrow alley. Their bout leads Geol Jae to end up in a hospital with serious injuries. As Yun Gi visits him, the bedridden Geol Jae advises him to stop hitting others as it will only result in more blows landing on himself. However, whether Geol Jae recovers and takes revenge on his offenders is left to the viewers' imagination.

ONE: High School Heroes Season 2 possibility

The show ends with Eui Gyeom and Yun Gi getting transferred to another school for their violent activities. However, it is not an ordinary institution, rather one where students need to fight each other and defeat 10 opponents to earn their freedom to leave the place. The leads now fall in a greater hostile situation than before and viewers are dying to know what happens next.

Advertisement

The show also leaves major cliffhangers regarding Geo Jae and the next move of Eui Gyeom's foe-turned-friend, Kim Seung Jun (Im Sung Kyun). These make a strong case for a potential season 2.

ALSO READ: Kim Do Wan, Lee Jung Ha’s ONE: High School Heroes episode 7-8 Release– Date, time, where to watch and what to expect