Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin, Lee Da Hee’s S Line Release: Date, when and where to watch, plot, cast, episode guide, more

As Korean dramas continue to push boundaries with inventive storytelling, S Line emerges as a series unlike any other. Based on a popular webtoon by Kkomabi, the show doesn’t shy away from taboo topics. Instead, it tackles them head-on through a provocative, high-concept premise.

Early buzz around S Line has been building since its debut at the 8th Cannes International Series Festival. There, it earned praise for its originality and even took home the Best Music award in the long-form category. With a unique world where personal intimacy is made disturbingly public, this K-drama is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most talked-about releases.

When and where to watch S Line

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Wavve starting July 11, 2025. Unlike standard weekly dramas, S Line will follow a compact format of six episodes. Its two episodes will be released every Friday.

Here’s the full release schedule:

Episodes 1 & 2: July 11, 2025

Episodes 3 & 4: July 18, 2025

Episodes 5 & 6: July 25, 2025

As this is a Wavve original, viewers will need an active subscription to access the drama. It’s worth noting that Wavve does not offer a free trial. Therefore, fans should plan accordingly if they wish to watch the episodes as they are released.

What is S Line all about?

At first glance, S Line may seem like a standard mystery drama, but its core concept is far from ordinary. The story takes place in a reality where red lines suddenly appear above people’s heads. The lines connect them to individuals with whom they’ve had intimate relationships. These glowing lines, dubbed ‘S Lines’ by the public, expose private connections, often against people’s will.

With personal histories now visible to the public eye, lives are turned upside down. Amidst this chaos, a determined detective named Han Ji Wook takes on the task of investigating the origin of these red lines. He soon discovers that the lines are not entirely random. And that someone, or something, maybe behind their sudden appearance.

Joining him are Gyu Jin, a high school teacher who can also see the red lines, and Hyun Heup, a student who has lived her entire life with this unique ability. Together, the trio searches for the source of a mysterious pair of glasses that allow ordinary people to see the S Lines. They uncover dark secrets and ethical dilemmas along the way.

Meet S Line cast

Lee Soo Hyuk takes on the lead role of Detective Han Ji Wook, a man whose cool exterior hides a relentless drive for truth.

Arin (Choi Ye Won) is best known as a member of OH MY GIRL. She plays Shin Hyun Heup, a high school student who has seen the red lines since birth.

Lee Da Hee portrays Gyu Jin, a teacher whose calm demeanor contrasts with her rare ability to see the red lines.

As July 11 approaches, all eyes are on this upcoming drama to see if it can live up to the weight of its daring premise. And based on early festival praise, it just might.

