Seo Kang Joon REVEALS similarity with his Undercover High School character; talks about returning to acting after 3-year hiatus

Seo Kang Joon opened up about his role in the upcoming action comedy-drama Undercover High School on January 30. He also revealed how similar or different he was from the character Jung Hae Sung and his experience of returning back to the acting scene after a hiatus of three years.

Seo Kang Joon expressed happiness in receiving the Undercover High School lead's offer during an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. He started filming in July last year and had been enjoying his time playing Jung Hae Sung, a character with dual lives. Jung Hae Sung is a field agent for the National Intelligence Service (NIS), who stays undercover as a new student in Byeongmoon High School to track down Emperor Gojong’s missing gold.

Reflecting on the difference between his real and reel side, Seo Kang Joon said, "Filming Undercover High School made me reflect on myself through Hae Sung.” Jung Hae Sung referred to the character as "playful and energetic,” while he considered himself "more quiet and calm" in real life. Besides being so different in nature, he felt that he and his drama's character "have one thing in common—our view of the world. We often see the world as beautiful, but if you look deeper, there’s a darker, more unpleasant side," the actor said.

He mentioned being curious about the "raw, unfiltered truth" behind seemingly fine things in real life as well. He also gave a little spoiler about his role, revealing Jung Hae Sung finding the similarity in the outside world with the school's environment that he infiltrates. Noticing similar kinds of injustice in both spheres, he decides to help the students at school, besides having his undercover mission work to complete.

Seo Kang Joon talked of seeing each of his reel characters as an opportunity to learn something new. As per him, "The bright side of Seo Kang Joon helped shape Hae Sung." Regarding his return to the acting sphere, he expressed his excitement and joy by saying, “I really missed being on set." He revealed feeling "a bit impatient" for being on a hiatus for 3 years since his return from the military in May 2023. As per him, the action comedy drama's offer cheered him up.