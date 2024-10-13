BREAKING: Seunghan leaves RIIZE 2 days after announcing return to group activities; cites public backlash as reason

Member Seugnhan of the boy group RIIZE has decided to leave the team after careful consideration. Know what he said.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Updated on Oct 13, 2024 | 09:03 PM IST | 52.6K
Seunghan: courtesy of SM Entertainment
Seunghan: courtesy of SM Entertainment

Seunghan has left RIIZE. In an announcement shared by Wizard Production, the SM Entertainment arm which is responsible for managing RIIZE, on October 13, it was confirmed that following the plan to resume his activities with the team in November, Seunghan will be exiting RIIZE and the group will continue with just 6 members henceforth.


The singer also left a handwritten letter on the fan communication platform Weverse revealing that he had decided to take this step after looking at the 'damaged caused to the members and the company'. He added that he did not want to cause more confusion or hurt the fans and wanted to avoid any further damage to his teammates. Seunghan thanked the members and the company for allowing him to be a part of RIIZE and giving him another chance.

Credits: SM Entertainment
