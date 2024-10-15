RIIZE’s international fans send support trucks and launch projects for Seunghan following his withdrawal from group

Seunghan, the former RIIZE member who was on hiatus due to controversies involving his pre-debut days, has officially left the group. Following his departure, support projects from international fans have flooded outside SM Entertainment’s building, demanding the company add him back to the group.

On October 15, 2024, international fans of RIIZE, particularly Mexican and Latam fans, sent trucks outside the SM Entertainment building to showcase their support for Seunghan. Some of the messages said, "Mexico supports seven RIIZE or nothing." "Seunghan, it was never your fault to live your life as a human being," "Latam is always with RIIZE," and more. They also took a dig at Korean fans who protested after Seunghan was announced to rejoin the group: "International fans spend money too."

In August 2023, Seunghan of RIIZE faced controversy when photos surfaced online showing him kissing a teenage girlfriend in a motel, which caused a stir among fans. Additionally, a video of him smoking, taken before his debut, further fueled the issue, as many found his behavior inappropriate despite being of legal age. These incidents led to protests and backlash, particularly from Korean fans, which contributed to his temporary hiatus from the group.

After a 10-month-long hiatus, SM Entertainment announced that the K-pop idol will officially join the group activities again. However, in a shocking turn of events, just two days later it was revealed that he would be parting ways with the group following the public backlash, and he also posted a handwritten letter explaining the situation.

The singer revealed that after carefully reflecting on the situation, he made the decision to leave the group permanently to avoid causing any further harm to his former members. He explained that he didn’t want his return to negatively impact the relationship between RIIZE and their fans, BRIIZE.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

