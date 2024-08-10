7 shows like Hierarchy that bring in high-stakes drama and thrilling twists

Hierarchy is one of the few K-dramas of 2024 that gained immense popularity not just domestically but among the international community as well. From a gritty story to a stellar cast list, the series was an immense success. Here, a list of shows like Hierarchy has been curated which consists of similar stories of revenge and conspiracies.

The cast of the show includes Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, and Kim Jae Won in the lead roles. The story of the show follows the lives of students of a high school who belong to the richest families in South Korea. They study at the prestigious Jooshin High School, where the students who will attend the school are chosen at birth. However, when Kang Ha, who is not from an affluent family, enters the school, the concrete walls of the school start to crack.

7 best K-dramas like Hierarchy

1. How To Buy A Friend

Cast: Lee Shin Young, Shin Seung Ho, Kim So Hye

Director: Yoo Young Eun

Runtime: 8 episodes

Genre: Teen, Drama, School

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

Based on the webtoon Friend Contract, How to Buy a Friend dives into the dark corners of high school life, where secrets and power dynamics are more valuable than grades. The story follows Park Chan Hong, a regular student whose life takes a dangerous turn after he strikes a deal with the school's infamous fighter, Heo Don Hyuk.

Similar to Hierarchy, the series consists of themes of mysteries, betrayal, survival, friendship, loyalty, and the lengths one will go to protect what they hold dear.

2. The Penthouse: War In Life

Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene

Director: Joo Dong Min

Runtime: 21 episodes per season

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Revenge

Seasons: 3

Release Year: 2020–2021

Set in the luxurious Hera Palace, the drama follows the lives of its elite residents, who will stop at nothing to maintain their status and secure their children's future. As secrets unravel and alliances shift, the series delves into the cutthroat world of real estate, education, and the fierce competition among the wealthy. The story is much like Hierarchy, as the plot is filled with twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Law School

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young

Director: Kim Seok Yoon

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Legal, Drama, Mystery

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The series centers around a group of students and faculty who become entangled in a puzzling case that tests their ethics and convictions. As they delve into the intricacies of the legal system, the show explores themes of justice, truth, and the often ambiguous distinction between right and wrong. If you enjoyed Hierarchy, this series takes it up a notch, immersing you in the intense and competitive environment of South Korea's premier law school.

4. Tempted

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Joy, Moon Ga Young, Kim Min Jae

Director: Kang In

Runtime: 32 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama, Melodrama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Inspired by the classic French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, Tempted is a seductive tale of love, betrayal, and manipulation. The drama follows three wealthy young adults who engage in a dangerous game of seduction, with devastating consequences. As Hierarchy revolves around students, this show showcases the intricate and twisted story involving a mature group of people.

5. Revenge Of Others

Cast: Shin Ye Eun, Lomon, Seo Ji Hoon

Director: Kim Yoo Jin

Runtime: 12 episodes

Genre: Thriller, Revenge, Teen

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

In Revenge of Others, a high school student embarks on a quest for justice after her twin brother’s mysterious death. Determined to uncover the truth, she transfers to his school and delves into the dark underbelly of student life. With its intense plot and strong performances, the show has a plotline similar to Hierarchy with distinct characters.

6. The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin

Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Runtime: 20 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama, Teen, School

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

The Heirs, also known as The Inheritors, is a classic high school drama that follows the lives of privileged teenagers as they navigate love, friendship, and family expectations. At the center of the story is Kim Tan, the heir to a large conglomerate, who falls in love with Cha Eun Sang, a girl from a poor background.

Both in Hierarchy and The Heirs, two worlds tend to collide and they must confront the challenges of their different social statuses and the pressures of inheriting their families' legacies.

7. The Glory

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Revenge, Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022–2023

The Glory is a chilling tale of revenge that follows Moon Dong Eun, a woman who was brutally bullied in high school. Years later, she returns as an adult to exact her meticulously planned revenge on those who wronged her. The drama delves deep into the psychological aspects of revenge, exploring the long-lasting impact of trauma.

Just like how Hierarchy became popular for the interesting portrayal of the characters, this show also gained extreme popularity among fans, particularly for the strong performances by the cast members such as Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon and more.

The above-mentioned shows, like Hierarchy, will draw you in completely with a rollercoaster of emotions, intense plotlines, and unforgettable characters that will leave you hooked from the first episode. These K-dramas delve into the darker side of human nature, where power, revenge, and secrets reign supreme.