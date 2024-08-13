SM Entertainment to launch new five-piece trot idol group; know members here

SM Entertainment is all set to launch a new trot idol group. The agency is joining hands with TV Chosun to form a five-piece band that will reshape the Korean trot music industry. Their journey will also be documented and broadcast through a program. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has already shared a glimpse of the five members.

On August 13, SM Entertainment took to Instagram and shared a picture of five members of their upcoming trot idol group. Although their faces and identities are yet to be revealed, their back photos are brewing excitement among the netizens.

According to a report by Herald POP, SM Entertainment and TV Chosun recently held a signing ceremony for their collaborative production T-5. During the event, the two companies discussed the details of their upcoming collaborative trot idol group.

The group will have a total of five members including global K-pop trainees, actors, and singers who participated in TV Chosun’s 2020 reality show Mr. Trot.

Cho Yeong Su, a renowned composer who worked on Mr. Trot and Miss Trot, will produce this new group and also supervise their activities. Meanwhile, the trot group’s whole journey till its debut will be documented and aired as a program on TV Chosun.

The show will broadcast in South Korea and Japan during the Chuseok holiday. This initiative before the debut promises significant attraction to the trot group.

TV Chosun’s vice president Bang Jeong Oh promises that this collaboration with SM Entertainment will introduce the trot genre to the world. Through the K-pop idol-making process, they plan to ignite the trot craze among fans.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Su, the CEO of KREATION Music Rights praised SM Entertainment’s leadership quality when it comes to entertainment. He expressed excitement about collaborating with the agency and TV Chosun, which is a big name in the trot music world. As he thinks, this new venture will definitely give birth to something new and innovative, never seen before in the Korean music industry.

The collaboration also promises to feature the unique stories of each member and how they landed in the trot genre. Although their debut date or name is yet to be disclosed, fans are excited.

