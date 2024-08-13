BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE track Who continues its reign on Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd consecutive week; Know current spot

Jimin from BTS is making waves with his second solo album, MUSE, which remains a top contender on music charts weeks after its launch. The title track, Who, is playing a significant role in this success, further establishing the artist's presence in the international music arena. It has impressively held its position on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in a row.

As of the latest updates on August 13, Jimin's title track Who continues to perform well on this week's Billboard Hot 100. While it has slipped a few positions from its peak at number 12 last week, it remains resilient at number 24 on the chart.

With this, the MUSE title track has been charting on Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks since its debut at no. 14 on July 29. Meanwhile, with Who, Jimin earned his 6th career entry on this esteemed music chart.

Released on July 19, 2024, Who serves as the title track for Jimin’s solo comeback album MUSE. Through the profound lyrics of the song, the BTS member expresses his longing for an idealized love. He looks for someone who has occupied his days and nights, but the singer has yet to meet her in reality.

Who resonates with people who are grappling with intense emotions that have something to do with a wish to feel loved. The music video equally manages to capture Jimin’s emotions. His delicate voice combined with rhythmic melody creates a magical atmosphere in this hit pop ballad.

Jimin made his highly-anticipated solo comeback on July 19 with his 2nd album MUSE. It features a total of seven tracks including- Who, pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This. Each track brilliantly portrays the singer’s vocal prowess and performance skills.

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment which he joined in December 2023. He is now set to have joint discharge with Jungkook in June 2025. Then, he will reunite with the remaining members resume BTS activities, and hopefully release more solo music.

