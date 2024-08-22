Song Kang, Park Seo Joon, Lee Do Hyun and more K-drama male actors who aced multiple projects in 2024

In 2024, several male K-drama stars have truly shone with an impressive lineup of hit projects. Actors such as Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, and Park Seo Joon have delivered standout performances in more than one project across a range of genres, from romance and thriller to sci-fi and beyond.

Whether their projects are slated for release later in the year or have already captivated audiences in the first half of 2024, these actors have demonstrated remarkable versatility and talent. Their involvement in diverse and compelling dramas showcases their ability to cater to a wide array of tastes and preferences. Let’s take a look at these male actors who have done more than one project in 2024.

Song Kang

This year, Song Kang has made notable appearances in two projects: Sweet Home and My Demon. Although he enlisted in April, his pre-recorded series continued to air this year. My Demon is a fantasy rom-com that centers on the chaebol heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), who is wary of everyone, and the charming demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang). When Jung Gu Won unexpectedly loses his powers, the two enter a contractual marriage that leads to a heartwarming and unexpected romance.

Song Kang also appeared in the final season, Sweet Home Season 3. In this installment, Song Kang reprises his role as Cha Hyun Soo. Sweet Home revolves around Cha Hyun Soo (played by Song Kang), who, after the tragic loss of his family, moves into a shared apartment. However, his new home quickly turns into a battleground when a horde of monsters attacks the building, trapping him and his fellow residents inside. As the danger escalates, the occupants must unite to fight off these terrifying creatures while desperately seeking a way to escape the grim fate that has befallen everyone outside their building.

Lee Do Hyun

In 2024, Lee Do Hyun starred in three projects: Exhuma, Death's Game, and Sweet Home. Exhuma is a hit occult mystery film that explores strange events surrounding a feng shui master, a mortician, and two shamans who are paid handsomely to move mysterious graves.

Death's Game centers on Choi Yi Jae (played by Seo In Guk), who is overwhelmed by life's relentless problems—losing his job, his girlfriend, and his life savings in a bitcoin scam. Desperate and seeing no other way out, he ends his life. However, due to his rude behavior, Death (portrayed by Park So Dam) punishes him by making him reincarnate repeatedly, experiencing painful deaths each time. Lee Do Hyun appears in both Death's Game 1 and 2 as Jang Geon U, a 24-year-old charming model who captures everyone's attention wherever he goes.

Finally, Lee Do Hyun appeared alongside Song Kang in Sweet Home Season 3, reprising his role as Lee Eun Hyuk. As a character known for his calm demeanor and logical decision-making, he takes on the role of the de facto leader among the residents, although many see him as cold and distant.

Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon appeared in the K-drama Gyeongseong Creature and the variety show Jinny's Kitchen. Set in the turbulent period of Spring 1945, Gyeongseong Creature follows Jang Tae Sang, the wealthiest man in Gyeongseong and owner of the pawnshop Golden Jade House, and Chae Ok (played by Han So Hee), who searches for missing people. Together, they struggle for survival against a monster born from human greed.

Jinny's Kitchen, a spin-off of the reality show Youn's Kitchen (2017), features Lee Seo Jin as he steps into the role of a restaurant owner. Having previously worked as a manager under Youn, Seo Jin opens Jinny's Kitchen in the small town of Bacalar, Mexico, to introduce Korean street food to the local community.

In Season 2, the cast travels to Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, to serve warm and spicy Korean dishes. The restaurant's name is updated to "Seojin Ttukbaegi" (Jinny's Kitchen Hot Pot), reflecting the new focus. Seo Jin shifts his approach, prioritizing customer satisfaction over revenue, while the head chef role rotates daily.

Wi Ha Joon

Actor Wi Ha Joon also had a busy year with several notable projects. In Gyeongseong Creature, he plays Kwon Jun Taek, an independence activist fighting for survival. He is also featured in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. Additionally, he will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho in the highly anticipated Squid Game 2. In this sequel, Hwang Jun Ho, a police officer, goes undercover as a guard in the game to search for his missing brother.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon follows the story of academy teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) and her former student Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon). Lee Joon Ho returns to the academy as a rookie instructor after resigning from a large company, driven by his lingering feelings for his first love.

Chae Jong Hyeop

Chae Jong Hyeop also starred in two projects this year: Serendipity's Embrace and Eye Love You. In the Japanese series Eye Love You, he plays Yoon Tae Oh, a younger Korean student with a bright and friendly personality who is loved by everyone.

The story revolves around Motomiya Yuri (played by Nikaido Fumi), who gains the ability to hear people’s inner voices after an accident. This telepathic power causes her to hear truths she’d rather avoid, often leading to emotional pain. When Yuri makes eye contact with Tae Oh, she hears his thoughts in Korean, which leads her to believe that the love she thought she had given up on might still be possible.

Serendipity’s Embrace was a popular short drama about young people rediscovering true love and chasing their dreams after a surprise encounter with their first love from ten years ago. Kim So Hyun plays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who has become cautious about love due to the painful aftermath of a past relationship. She unexpectedly meets Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who had witnessed her lowest moments. This unexpected reunion brings about a transformative shift in her life.

